Redefining Data Security Again, Vera Announces Vera For Mail

Data-Centric Security Company Launches Vera for Mail to Protect the Confidentiality of Email Messages and Attachments

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Vera (vera.com), the trusted standard for securing and sharing enterprise data, today announced the launch of Vera for Mail™, an enterprise-grade security solution that lets businesses seamlessly secure, track, and revoke access to any email they send. Built on Vera's data-centric security platform, Vera for Mail lets enterprises govern access to all their critical information from a single console, making email encryption usable and scalable like never before. Used by more than 300,000 employees across the Fortune 100, Vera is the only solution that can protect enterprise data, no matter how employees share, communicate, or collaborate, without requiring additional downloads or client installs.

Despite the rapid adoption of cloud-based collaboration tools, email remains the primary tool to share sensitive information in the enterprise. But according to Cisco's 2017 Cybersecurity Report, only 12 percent of security professionals trust the effectiveness of their existing email security tools. Vera for Mail restores this trust with simple, easy-to-use security for both the body and attachments of an email, backed by the data-centric protections of the Vera platform. Using Vera as their underlying security fabric, security teams can confidently allow users to send confidential information through email, while maintaining 360-degree visibility and control over the contents, even after they're downloaded, forwarded, or accessed offline.

"In today's collaborative enterprises, email encryption, audit, and access control is an absolute necessity. Unfortunately, other encryption solutions just aren't user-friendly or foolproof enough for daily use," said Ajay Arora, CEO and co-founder of Vera. "With Vera for Mail, the days of email leaks are finally over. This is the next stage in our long-term quest to protect enterprise data through the last mile, secure every collaboration channel, and ensure the confidentiality and integrity of our customers' most valuable data."

Vera for Mail is the newest product in the company's data-centric security portfolio, alongside Vera for Files and Vera Platform. With Vera for Mail, security teams can now protect all confidential communications, classify messages and attachments, audit internal and external collaboration, prevent unwanted sharing, and dynamically revoke access to email communications and content. For senders and recipients, Vera Mail offers an unparalleled, zero-friction experience, eliminating complicated key exchanges and proprietary plug-ins, making email security simple, sticky, and scalable across organizations.

"Today employees have more communication options than ever before; instant messaging, social networks, group chat, and yes email -- which still remains one of the most important business tools," said Alan Lepofsky, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "One of the common business requirements across these services is security. With information being spread across so many channels it's more important than ever that organizations feel confident that their confidential information remains secure. With millions of messages being sent per day, companies want solutions that IT can enforce, but don't provide extra friction for employees to use."

The launch of Vera for Mail continues the momentum Vera has built over the last year. In 2016, Vera increased its Fortune 100 customer base by 5x, tripled revenue growth, and is actively securing millions of files for its enterprise customers. In 2016, Vera also released support for Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive, the Adobe Creative Suite, Duo two-factor authentication, and built platform integrations for data created and shared through Slack, Confluence, and Alfresco. Vera has been recognized as a "Most Innovative Startup" Finalist in the 2016 RSA Innovation Sandbox Competition and was named a SINET 16 winner by Security Innovation Network. To kick-off 2017, Vera was named a SC Trust Award Finalist for Cloud Computing Security, and will be attending the SC Awards Ceremony at the RSA Conference.

Vera Mail will be available in private beta in Spring 2017. To get your company on the list, please visit: https://web.vera.com/vera-for-mail-beta.html

About Vera

Vera is a next-generation data security company that enables businesses of all sizes to secure, track, and share any kind of data, no matter where it's stored or how it's shared. With robust policy enforcement, strong encryption, and strict access controls, Vera's data-centric security solution enables employees to collaborate freely while ensuring the highest levels of security, visibility, and control. For more information, visit www.vera.com.