Redis Labs Acquires Redis Weekly to Further Extend Support to the Redis Community

Redis Labs continues to invest in training and education to foster growth of the Redis community

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced that it has acquired Redis Weekly. A free, weekly email round-up of Redis news, articles, tools and libraries, Redis Weekly will merge into Redis Watch -- a newsletter about everything Redis curated by Redis Labs' Itamar Haber.

"Since launching in 2013, it's been a goal to serve developers with the latest news impacting the community and we're honored to have thousands of the most talented developers subscribed to our newsletter," said François-Guillaume Ribreau, publisher of Redis Weekly. "Merging with Redis Watch is a natural fit and guarantees the community will continue to see high quality content, especially considering that Redis Labs is the home of Redis."

Over the last several years, Redis Labs has taken steps to strengthen its support for the Redis community including acquiring MyRedis, a hosted Redis provider, and bringing Redis creator, Salvatore Sanfilippo, to lead open source development at Redis Labs. This cultivation of the Redis community has helped Redis become the most loved database, the number one database on Docker, the number one database on AWS and the recipient of industry accolades like InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Redis Weekly readers to our community," said Itamar Haber, Chief OSS Education Officer at Redis Labs. "As the home of Redis, we're dedicated to offering value and insight on all things Redis. Redis Weekly subscribers will now get their Redis updates through Redis Watch."

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's most popular in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise (Redise), as a service in all major clouds, and as downloadable software. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redise power e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications.

Redis Labs is consistently ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory databases, operational databases, and database-as-a-service. Its Redis Enterprise platform has been adopted by over 7,000 enterprises, including many Fortune 100 listed US companies such as three of the top four communications, two of the top three healthcare, and five of the top seven technology companies. Redis has been rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database on Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, and fastest growing NoSQL database in the top ten. Founded in 2011, Redis Labs is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Tel Aviv and London. For more information, visit RedisLabs.com or follow us at @RedisLabs.