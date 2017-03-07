Redis Labs Announces RedisConf 2017

The world's largest Redis gathering expected to attract record participation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise (Redise), today announced that its Call For Papers and Registration is open for RedisConf 2017. The event, which will take place at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco from May 30 to June 1, 2017, will feature over 50 sessions including Redis deep dives, use cases and implementation scenarios, ecosystem aspects, and hands-on technical training.

RedisConf is the largest gathering of Redis users and experts from around the globe. In 2016, RedisConf saw a 400 percent surge in attendance from the previous year, with high-profile users and industry experts from Apple, Google, GoPro, Netflix and Scopely presenting on the trends that drive database decisions.

"RedisConf gives the developer community, industry leaders and valued Redis users a platform to share ideas, knowledge and experience," said Yiftach Shoolman, co-founder and CTO of Redis Labs. "It is a great opportunity to interact with the best minds in the world and generate new approaches to solve the most difficult data-related problems with the simplicity and high performance of Redis."

Additionally, Redis Labs also announces Redis Training -- a full day of training and hands-on labs to explore the full power of Redis. Attendees will meet the creator of Redis, Salvatore Sanfilippo, and learn from several Redis community experts and leading module creators including Dvir Volk, creator of RediSearch and Redis Secondary Index, and Itamar Haber, a prominent Redis educator who created Redis JSON.

At the end of this training day, attendees will take away:

Working knowledge of Redis best practices

Sample code in Java and Python to demonstrate popular features including recommendations, session tracking and more

Deeper understanding of transaction and concurrency in Redis

Experience with enhanced Redis Modules: RediSearch, ReJSON, Secondary Index, Redis-ML





For more information on RedisConf 2017, visit http://redisconf.com/.

