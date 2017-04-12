Redis Labs Previews the Redis Enterprise Pack Docker Image at DockerCon 2017

Delivering effortless scaling, highly available and cost-effective Redis in Docker-based environments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced the preview availability of the Redise Pack Docker image at DockerCon 2017 taking place in Austin, TX on April 17-20, 2017. Enterprise developers can now use local development environments to build and test applications with Redis Enterprise Pack, including the ability to run Redis Enterprise Flash technology on even local laptops, and take advantage of a more cost effective, easier to manage and highly available Redis.

"With Docker adoption on the upswing in the enterprise, we're making Redis Enterprise easily accessible to developers who love Docker-based microservices," said Cihan Biyikoglu, VP of product management at Redis Labs. "This opens up opportunities for developers who love Redis and it propels even greater adoption for Redis in the enterprise."

Organizations that have adopted a Docker-based container approach to manage their application life cycle can now experience Redis in their mission critical applications. The Redis Enterprise Pack Docker image will offer enterprise-grade high availability and effortless scalability in Docker-based environments to test applications before reaching production environments. Additionally, developers can run this image in local (Windows or Linux), on-premises or cloud-based environments, and take advantage of Redis Enterprise Flash technology, which uses Flash memory as an extension of RAM. This ultimately accelerates time to market for applications using Redis and simultaneously reduces costs for large datasets.

Redis, with about 240 million downloads, is the most popular database in Docker containers according to a survey conducted by Datadog. Redis Labs' Redis Enterprise technology enhances open source Redis adding exceptional flexibility, high performance, multiple deployment choices (public and private clouds, on-premises, hybrid, RAM-Flash combination) and support for fast access with any dataset size.

The Redis Enterprise Pack Docker image can now be downloaded here. Redis Labs, a Silver sponsor at DockerCon 2017, will offer live demos at the event. Meet with Redis experts at Booth S11 to learn more or read our blog.

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's most popular in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise (Redise), as a service in all major clouds, and as downloadable software. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redise power e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications.

Redis Labs is consistently ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory databases, operational databases, and database-as-a-service. Its Redis Enterprise platform has been adopted by over 7,000 enterprises, including many Fortune 100 listed US companies such as three of the top four communications, two of the top three healthcare, and five of the top seven technology companies. Redis has been rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database on Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, and fastest growing NoSQL database in the top ten. Founded in 2011, Redis Labs is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Tel Aviv and London. For more information, visit RedisLabs.com or follow us at @RedisLabs.