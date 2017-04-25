Redis Labs Recognized in the Latest Independent Database-as-a-Service Report

Independent Report Notes That Enterprise Customers Like Redis Cloud's Ease of Use, Scale and High Availability Functionality

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced it was named among the top four providers of Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) for its score in the current offering category in "The Forrester Wave™: Database-As-A-Service, Q2 2017" report by Forrester Research.

The report notes that, "DBaaS has become critical for all enterprises," and Redis Labs "offers a viable, highly available solution with low price for the performance." According to the report, "enterprise customers like Redis Cloud's ease of use, scale, and high-availability functionality." Earlier, it cites that, "enterprises use Redis to support real-time analytics, high-volume transactions, social applications, operational reporting and mobile applications."

Redis Labs, a pioneer in the DBaaS space, offers Redis Enterprise Cloud as a fully managed service in all major cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Softlayer, with the option to deploy in private environments of public clouds or integrate with hybrid environments.

Redis Labs believes that its over 230k databases under management testifies to its versatility and the flexibility of Redis Enterprise, which has enabled Redis Labs to deploy a growing set of use cases.

"I believe that our position as a leader in this report validates the momentum that Redis Enterprise Cloud is experiencing with 7,000 enterprise customers and over 65,000 accounts," says Manish Gupta, CMO of Redis Labs. "Enterprises of all sizes benefit from the high performance, versatility, effortless scaling, and true high availability of Redis Enterprise Cloud. The low-touch, minimal operational overhead and broad availability in every cloud environment, makes Redis Enterprise Cloud a powerful and cost-effective choice."

The 13 vendors included in this report were evaluated across thirty criteria. In order to be included in the evaluation, the vendors needed to possess the following: on-demand scale, on-demand provisioning, a comprehensive DBaaS offering, automatic administration and monitoring, chargeback, a standalone DBaaS offering, a referenceable install base, customer interest and client inquiries and/or technologies that put the vendor on Forrester's radar.

"The Forrester Wave™: Database-as-a-Service, Q2 2017," is available here: https://redislabs.com/docs/forrester-wave-database-service-q2-2017/

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's most popular in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise, as a service in all major clouds, and as downloadable software. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redis Enterprise powers e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications.

Redis Labs serves over 60,000 customers globally and is consistently ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory and operational databases. Redis has been rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database in Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, most popular NoSQL database in containers and fastest growing NoSQL database. Founded in 2011, Redis Labs is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Tel Aviv and London. For more information, visit RedisLabs.com or follow us at @RedisLabs.