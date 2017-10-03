Redis Labs Strengthens Ecosystem Leadership in First Half of 2017

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced momentous growth in the first half of 2017 and a record setting number of customer adoptions by enterprises across technology, healthcare, communications, finance, and retail industries. Redis Labs' customers are featured Fortune 500 companies, including six of the top ten and 32 percent of Fortune 50 companies overall. Over 7,500 enterprises have now deployed Redis Enterprise in public clouds, in their virtual private clouds, or on-premises.
This increase in customer adoption, particularly by Fortune 500 companies and mid-to-large size enterprises, was driven by an expansion of Redis Labs' sales and marketing reach, and reflects increased market demand for database platforms that offer the high performance, true high availability, and seamless scaling necessary to power the next generation of applications.
"2017 is shaping up to be a record year for the company," said Ofer Bengal, CEO and co-founder of Redis Labs. "The diverse use case deployments by the enterprise customers continue to prove the power of Redis Enterprise as the primary database."
Highlights include:
- Series D funding - Redis Labs raised $44 million in a Series D round, led by Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing. This brings the company to $86 million in total funding to date.
- Growing enterprise adoption & sales - Redis Labs secured premiere enterprise customers including Dell, General Mills, eHarmony, DreamWorks, Quest, Home Depot, Kohl's, Overstock.com, Dealertrack, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and SunTrust. The company's industry leading database-as-a-service, Redis Enterprise Cloud, has over 70,000 registered accounts.
- Product innovations & benchmarks
- Redis Enterprise Pack v4.5.0 release included Redis Enterprise Flash version 2 availability, with an option to include discovery service using the Redis Sentinel API.
- Redis Enterprise Cloud services were expanded to new Google Cloud Platform regions, including the Eastern US (us-east1), Central US (us-central1), and Northeast Asia (asia-northeast1).
- Redis Enterprise cluster node was proven to support over 650K ACID ops per second per node with the Dell EMC VMAX storage while keeping sub-millisecond database latency, highlighting the exemplary performance of Redis Enterprise when used as a persistent, transactional database.
- Redis Enterprise Flash on the new Intel Optane SSD increased throughput by nine times, a major improvement over the previous generation P3700.
- Redis Enterprise Pack Tile for Pivotal Cloud Foundry, which enables automated deployment using BOSH, allows Pivotal Cloud Foundry customers to run the highly available, seamlessly scaling Redis Enterprise as a data microservice within their platform.
- Docker image preview, which allows enterprise developers to use local development environments to build and test applications with Redis Enterprise Pack.
- Redis Cloud Private preview brings the self-service capabilities and the power of Redis Enterprise Flash technology and multi-region replication to secure VPC environments of customers.
- Redis Enterprise Pack version 5.0 preview includes geo-distributed, active-active Redis applications with CRDTs, fast search & query in Redis with in-memory indexing, and native JSON processing in Redis.
- Strategic alliances - Redis Labs partnered with Pivotal, announcing a new BOSH-based tile for Pivotal Foundry customers to deploy Redis Enterprise. The company's partnership with HashedIn Technologies supports its scaling objectives in India. Overall, partner deals grew 60% in volume and over 300% in deal value.
- Industry accolades - Redis Labs garnered multiple industry awards including DBTA 100 2017 Companies That Matter Most in Data, 2017 Big Data 100 Coolest Emerging Big Data Vendors, and InfoWorld's 2017 Tech of the Year. Redis Labs was named among the top four providers of Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) in "The Forrester Wave™: Database-As-A-Service, Q2 2017" report and was named a strong performer in the "The Forrester Wave™: In-Memory Databases, Q1 2017" report. Redis was named the Most Loved Database in Stack Overflow's 2017 Developer Survey.
- Hosted RedisConf17 - Redis Labs hosted the marquee RedisConf for the second year running, featuring speakers from Netflix, Capital One, Home Depot, Lyft, and more. The conference showcased community leaders, large scale adopters, and ecosystem partners of Redis, and
saw a 50 percent increase in attendees.
About Redis Labs
Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's fastest in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise (Redise), as a cloud service and as downloadable software, to over 7,500 enterprise customers. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redise, are top-ranked by industry analysts, and power use cases such as high speed transactions, queuing, user session stores, and caching, in e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications. Redis, voted the most loved database, rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database on Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, and fastest growing NoSQL database reduces application complexity, simplifies development, accelerates time to market and provides unprecedented flexibility to developers.