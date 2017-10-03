Redis Labs Strengthens Ecosystem Leadership in First Half of 2017

Company accelerates momentum with Fortune 500 customer penetration, technology introductions, strategic alliances, and industry accolades

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced momentous growth in the first half of 2017 and a record setting number of customer adoptions by enterprises across technology, healthcare, communications, finance, and retail industries. Redis Labs' customers are featured Fortune 500 companies, including six of the top ten and 32 percent of Fortune 50 companies overall. Over 7,500 enterprises have now deployed Redis Enterprise in public clouds, in their virtual private clouds, or on-premises.

This increase in customer adoption, particularly by Fortune 500 companies and mid-to-large size enterprises, was driven by an expansion of Redis Labs' sales and marketing reach, and reflects increased market demand for database platforms that offer the high performance, true high availability, and seamless scaling necessary to power the next generation of applications.

"2017 is shaping up to be a record year for the company," said Ofer Bengal, CEO and co-founder of Redis Labs. "The diverse use case deployments by the enterprise customers continue to prove the power of Redis Enterprise as the primary database."

