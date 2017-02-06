Redis Labs Unveils Redis(e) Technology

Redis Labs announces the availability of Redis(e) Pack 4.4, advancing Redis Enterprise capabilities for a richer developer and operational experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Today, Redis Labs, the home of Redis, introduced Redise, or Redis Enterprise. Redise is the technology that underpins Redis Labs' entire platform, products and services portfolio and simplifies how enterprises deploy Redis in any environment. With Redise, enterprises gain a significantly enhanced deployment architecture that delivers effortless scaling, always-on availability and significant cost reduction, all within one unified platform.

Redis Labs also announced the availability of a richer development and operational experience with Redise Pack 4.4, and a significantly enhanced user experience for the Redise Cloud service. As Redis becomes the de-facto high performance database for next generation applications, customers are looking for broader use case coverage, greater cost-effectiveness with large dataset sizes, and superior administrative ease. Redise and all the new features unveiled in Redise Pack 4.4 and Redise Cloud directly address these, giving enterprises advanced capabilities to use economical Flash memory as a RAM extender at the same sub-millisecond latencies of Redis, sophisticated ACID controls such as advanced tunable consistency and durability, new Redis commands for BIT and GEO operations and enhanced security with role-based access controls.

"We are making enormous strides in growth and adoption of Redis Enterprise, both on-premises, in different clouds and in hybrid environments," said Yiftach Shoolman, chief technology officer of Redis Labs. "Unifying all product lines under Redise illuminates both the power and the reach of our platform. As more and more enterprises increasingly rely on Redis for real-time operational and analytics scenarios, the Redise portfolio significantly strengthens high availability and reduces operational costs in the broadest variety of environments."

Redise technology, used by over 60,000 customers, enhances open source Redis while fully supporting all its commands, data structures and modules. The Redise portfolio adds exceptional flexibility, high performance, multiple deployment choices (public and private clouds, on-premises, hybrid, RAM-Flash combination) and support for fast access with any dataset size. Redise is the most flexible NoSQL database available to enterprises as it is the first unified portfolio that gives customers a wide range of deployment choices and integrations with every cloud or on-premises environment and greater selection over cost profiles.

The Redise portfolio includes:

Redis e Cloud - Redis e Cloud delivers secure, highly available Redis Enterprise as a hosted, fully managed cloud service, in a range of cloud environments including AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Softlayer, Google Cloud Platform, Heroku, Pivotal CloudFoundry, OpenShift and more.

- Redis Cloud delivers secure, highly available Redis Enterprise as a hosted, fully managed cloud service, in a range of cloud environments including AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Softlayer, Google Cloud Platform, Heroku, Pivotal CloudFoundry, OpenShift and more. Redis e Cloud Private - Redis e Cloud Private delivers full-managed, cost-optimized, highly available Redis Enterprise databases in private environments of major public clouds.

- Redis Cloud Private delivers full-managed, cost-optimized, highly available Redis Enterprise databases in private environments of major public clouds. Redis e Pack - previously Redis Labs Enterprise Cluster, Redis e Pack is Redis Labs' downloadable software product line that enhances Redis with stable high performance, zero-downtime linear scaling, hassle-free true high availability, as well as significant operational savings.

- previously Redis Labs Enterprise Cluster, Redis Pack is Redis Labs' downloadable software product line that enhances Redis with stable high performance, zero-downtime linear scaling, hassle-free true high availability, as well as significant operational savings. Redise Pack Managed - previously Redis Labs Enterprise Cluster Managed, Redise Pack Managed is a managed service for operating Redise Pack in private datacenters.

For more information on Redis Labs, visit: redislabs.com.

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's most popular in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise (Redise), as a service in all major clouds, and as downloadable software. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redise powers e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications.

Redis Labs serves over 60,000 customers globally and is consistently ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory and operational databases. Redis has been rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database in Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, most popular NoSQL database in containers and fastest growing NoSQL database. Founded in 2011, Redis Labs is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Tel Aviv and London. For more information, visit RedisLabs.com or follow us at @RedisLabs.