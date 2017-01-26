Redis Named InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award Winner

Redis continues to win accolades for driving innovation in the database industry

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - Today, Redis Labs, the home of Redis, announced that Redis has been named as IDG's InfoWorld 2017 Technology of the Year award winner.

Led by its creator, Salvatore Sanfilippo, and sponsored by Redis Labs, Redis was recognized not only as an application acceleration cache, but also for being a "versatile 'data structure server' capable of supporting a vast range of possible applications." Additionally, InfoWorld noted Redis Modules which "allow developers to bring new data structures and functionality to Redis via an API."

"It is an honor for Redis to receive the 2017 Technology of the Year award from InfoWorld," said Ofer Bengal, CEO of Redis Labs. "This recognition is a testament to the growing influence of Redis across a broad global ecosystem and the power of a deeply engaged developer community."

Selected by InfoWorld editors and reviewers, the annual awards identifies the best and most innovative products on the IT landscape. Winners are drawn from all of the products tested by InfoWorld during the past year, with the final selections made by InfoWorld's Reviews staff.

"Like InfoWorld itself, InfoWorld's Technology of the Year Awards are all about change," said Doug Dineley, executive editor of InfoWorld Reviews. "Our Technology of the Year Award winners are the platforms and tools that point the way to the data centers, clouds, and applications of tomorrow. They're the innovations that are changing the way we work and do business."

More about InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners can be seen here.

