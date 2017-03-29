RedOne Names John Russell Winner of Guitar Center's Sixth Annual Singer-Songwriter Competition

John Russell receives a grand prize that includes an EP produced by GRAMMY® Award winner RedOne, one-on-one mentorship with Cody Simpson, a performance slot on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and more

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Guitar Center, the world's largest instrument retailer, in partnership with legendary producer RedOne (Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Usher), named John Russell from Savannah, GA winner of Guitar Center's Sixth Annual Singer-Songwriter competition at the Grand Finale on Friday, March 24, 2017 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Calif.

Nearly 10,000 undiscovered songwriters from across the country sent in their submissions to Guitar Center's Singer-Songwriter for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to produce their own EP with RedOne and Australian singer-songwriter Cody Simpson, who will serve as mentor to help kick start their career. The top five aspiring artists were hand-selected by RedOne to compete onstage at the Grand Finale, where John Russell was ultimately crowned.

Hosted by YouTube musical sensation Clara C, the night featured an opening collaborative performance with Kate Brady (last year's winner of Singer-Songwriter) and Streetlight Cadence, followed by a special performance by Australian singer-songwriter Cody Simpson. RedOne watched as each of the five finalists took the stage to perform their final showcase of songs before announcing John as the grand prize-winner.

Watch the winning performance of John Russell's "Dance for our Lives" here.

As the winner of Guitar Center's Sixth Annual Singer-Songwriter John will receive:

$25,000 Cash

4-song EP produced by RedOne

One-on-One Mentorship with with Cody Simpson

Performance slot on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Showcase performance at the 2018 NAMM Show in Anaheim

New gear from top instrument retailers

A feature in American Songwriter Magazine

Global distribution through AWAL

John is a professional singer-songwriter residing in Savannah, Georgia. Before winning Singer-Songwriter, John composed songs for commercials and TV, while maintaining his passion for creating original material for his own pursuits. Driven by big, sweeping hooks, John marries a strategic songwriting process with his unique artistic flow to craft each song. Through his raw vocal talent and extensive proficiency in nine different instruments, John's sound straddles pop, rock, funk, and jazz to create a genre all his own. He looks forward to growing as an artist through the guidance of RedOne and Cody Simpson and support of Guitar Center.

"I am overwhelmed with emotion to have won Guitar Center's Singer-Songwriter program. After my wife losing her job and friends and family encouraging me to do it, I took a leap of faith. It felt like the right time. I entered the competition because I wanted to share my story with people. Music was always a hobby of mine, but they pushed to me to pursue it. Now, the only way to go is up -- to make music with RedOne that brings hope to people. Not everyone gets this chance, and I'm eternally grateful to Guitar Center for this opportunity." - John Russell, winner of Guitar Center's 6th annual Singer-Songwriter program.

"From the moment he strummed the first chord, John Russell instantly stood out to me. He owned the stage and brought a unique sound and style matched with outstanding guitar and songwriting skills. He had that authentic star quality. I am so thrilled to partner with Guitar Center to help John start on his musical journey and can't wait to see where his gift will take him." - RedOne, GRAMMY award winning producer and judge of the 6th annual Singer-Songwriter program.

Guitar Center Singer-Songwriter 6 is sponsored by: Acoustic, American Songwriter, ASCAP, AWAL, D'Addario, Dunlop, Fishman, Gibson Memphis, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Keep A Breast Foundation, Martin Guitar, Music Saves Lives, NAMM, Roland, Shure Microphones, Sunset Marquis, TC-Helicon and the Troubadour.

