RedOwl Announces the Appointment of John M. Jack to Board of Directors

Former CEO of HP Fortify to Support the RedOwl Mission to Minimize Insider Risks in the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - RedOwl, the leader in insider risk solutions, today announced the appointment of John M. Jack ("JJ") to its Board of Directors. As the former CEO of HP Fortify and current advisor and board member to a number cyber security companies, Jack will advise RedOwl on accelerating its growth of sales and marketing across industries.

"JJ is one of the most respected leaders in our industry -- and I have been fortunate to build a close relationship with him over the past few years, and am thrilled to personally welcome him to the BOD," said Guy FIlippelli, founder and CEO of RedOwl.

Mr. Jack previously served as CEO of Fortify Software, which was purchased by Hewlett Packard in 2010. Prior to HP Fortify, Jack served as COO of Vantive Corporation, where he grew the company from early stage to a dominant public offering before its sale to PeopleSoft. Jack began his career at Sybase. He was also CEO of open-source pioneer Covalent, where he held the position for three years before the company was acquired by VMware. Jack is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

ABOUT REDOWL

RedOwl helps large enterprise and government organizations mitigate insider threats with technology designed for the modern workplace. Information security and regulatory surveillance teams trust our behavioral analytics platform to provide holistic and actionable visibility of all human risk, ranging from common employee data leaks to malicious insider attacks. With offices in Baltimore, New York City, San Francisco, and London, RedOwl's investors include the Blackstone Group, Allegis Capital, and Conversion Capital. To learn more about RedOwl, visit: https://redowl.com.