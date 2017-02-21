RedOwl Enters Agreement with immixGroup to Reduce Insider Threat Risks for Government

New Relationship to Strengthen Agencies' Risk Management Posture

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - RedOwl, the leading provider of insider risk solutions, today announced an agreement with immixGroup, an Arrow company that helps technology companies do business with the government. Through immixGroup contracts with governments at the federal, state and local levels, agencies will be able to purchase RedOwl's behavior risk analytics to avoid insider threats to mitigate classified information leaks, intellectual property loss, data theft and employee flight risk. In addition, government organizations can use RedOwl to comply with the Presidential Order for agencies to implement an insider threat program, in addition to meeting compliance standards set by National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual (NISPOM) for government contractors.

"Major cyber espionage and data leaks affecting the U.S. government over the past few years are proof that, more so than ever before, the public sector has the huge responsibility to protect against insider threats within their own organizations, but also the societal imperative to respect the privacy of employees," said Guy Filippelli, CEO of RedOwl. "With its deep-rooted commitment to providing governments with reliable access to the enterprise software and hardware solutions they need to achieve mission success, our agreement with immixGroup aims to do just that. Only RedOwl can help governments and enterprises monitor and detect precursor behavior in a comprehensive, unbiased, systematic and automated way while ensuring employee privacy."

RedOwl unlocks the power of existing enterprise data to identify and mitigate unwanted behavior. Only RedOwl ingests and combines structured, unstructured and business data to analyze interactions between employees, contractors, devices, files and applications. Using a combination of statistical pattern matching, machine learning and content analytics to profile user behavior, RedOwl gives risk management professionals the in-depth narratives required to effectively pinpoint and distinguish negligent, compromised and malicious employees.

