RedOwl Expands Senior Leadership with Appointment of Mark Kelton to Board of Advisors

Ex-CIA Executive to Support RedOwl's Leadership in Mitigating Insider Risks in the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - RedOwl, the leader in insider risk solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark Kelton to its board of advisors. Kelton, who previously worked as a senior Central Intelligence Agency executive, will lend his expertise in the detection of insider threats and counterintelligence risk, based on his distinguished leadership in intelligence operations.

"Mark is one of the foremost leaders on insider risk, with unparalleled industry expertise from his years at the CIA," said Guy Filippelli, founder and CEO of RedOwl. "We are thrilled to have him join our board of advisors to help further RedOwl's mission to minimize insider risk, and support us as we expand our business into new markets."

Mr. Kelton most recently served as the Director of Insider Threat Solutions at Cipher Systems. He brings 34 years of experience in intelligence operations to RedOwl, with prior roles as a senior CIA executive, where he directed the CIA's counterintelligence and counterespionage programs. He also served as Deputy Director of the National Clandestine Service for Counterintelligence (DDNCS/CI), one of the most senior-ranking positions in the Clandestine Service. He holds positions as an adjunct assistant professor at Georgetown University in the Security Studies Program of the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service. He is also a member of the board of advisors of the Daniel Morgan Academy and is on the Insider Threat Subcommittee of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance.

