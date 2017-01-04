RedOwl Recognized As A Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for User and Entity Behavior Analytics

Report finds security and risk management leaders should leverage user and entity behavior analytics to improve their organization's threat detection capabilities across a variety of use cases

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - RedOwl, the leading provider of insider risk solutions, today announced it was recognized as a vendor in Gartner's December 2016 Market Guide for User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA).

According to Gartner, "It is inherently more difficult to automate ingestion of unstructured contextual information than it is to automate the ingestion of structured or semistructured (such as unpredictable log) data; hence, the inclusion of unstructured contextual information will elongate project timelines considerably. However, unstructured contextual information (such as performance appraisals, travel logs and social media activity) can be extremely useful in helping discover and score risky user behavior."

"We believe our inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for UEBA underscores the need to ingest both structured and unstructured data to gain a comprehensive understanding of user behavior," said Guy Filippelli, founder and CEO of RedOwl. "Our goal is to help risk management professionals evolve from incident response to incident avoidance so that they can proactively detect and stop unwanted behavior."

RedOwl analyzes an enterprise's most revealing and underutilized data sources -- email, chat, voice, HR records -- to understand employee behavior. In parallel, RedOwl applies analytics against structured data sources -- including DLP, log data, endpoint, trades -- that, combined with unstructured data, deliver the industry's highest fidelity alerts. Built from the ground up as a predictive risk analytics platform, the technology allows enterprises to build or customize risk models to fit their unique enterprise threat profile and workflow without an army of professional services. RedOwl is the only company that can help enterprises monitor and detect precursor behavior in a comprehensive, unbiased, systematic and automated way while ensuring employee privacy.

