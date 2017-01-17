RedOwl Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Financial Industry Veterans

Adds Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg and Investment Banking Experts to Bring Human Behavior Analysis to Insider Threat Risk Detection

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - RedOwl, the leading provider of insider risk solutions, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team. Seasoned financial experts Stephen McColl, Adam Reeve and Lauren Webster will support the company's hedge fund, asset management and investment banking clients as they integrate human behavioral analytics into their risk scenarios. In addition, industry veteran Harald Collet will join as an advisor, where he will leverage his expertise with emerging companies as RedOwl enters its next phase of growth.

"RedOwl is committed to helping financial market clients understand the full color and context of data that could foreshadow insider threats and make holistic decisions to prevent fraud," said Guy FIlippelli, founder and CEO of RedOwl. "Harald, Stephen, Adam and Lauren are critical to helping the RedOwl team further expand our technology's application within financial markets and grow our capabilities as the most comprehensive human risk analytics platform on the market."

About the Leaders

Harald Collet has joined RedOwl as an advisor where he will offer his expertise as a growth-focused leader with extensive experience building profitable start-up divisions, product lines, and global teams. Previously, Collet worked at Bloomberg where he launched its SaaS-based regulatory technology business, Bloomberg Vault, and scaled it to more than 1,000 enterprises and financial institutions. Prior to Bloomberg, he was vice president of business development at Autonomy, and also spent seven years with Oracle as senior director of governance, risk and compliance. He holds a B.A. from Yale University.





Stephen McColl was appointed vice president of engineering to scale the RedOwl platform from monitoring millions to billions of financial market risk incidents daily. Prior to RedOwl, McColl spent nearly two decades at Goldman Sachs, where he led the company's Global Investment Research Technology team and helped build and deploy the institution's online trading system. He holds a B.S. from the University of Edinburgh.





Adam Reeve was appointed principal architect to focus on RedOwl's security, scalability and quality of its technology execution. Prior to joining RedOwl, Reeve spent 16 years as a full stack architect and a technical lead at Goldman Sachs. He holds an M.Eng. from Imperial College London.





Lauren Webster is RedOwl's vice president of products, where she will work with internal and external stakeholders to transform the strategic vision into product execution. Webster previously worked at The Chertoff Group as a strategic consultant and investment banker. There, she managed a wide range of engagements on product, marketing, and growth strategies, and advised on strategic acquisition and sale processes for cybersecurity market leaders. She also served as a reserve intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy, where she provided operational intelligence support. She holds a B.A. and B.S. from Dartmouth College and an M.A. from Georgetown University.

ABOUT REDOWL

RedOwl helps large enterprise and government organizations mitigate insider threats with technology designed for the modern workplace. Information security and regulatory surveillance teams trust our behavioral analytics platform to provide holistic and actionable visibility of all human risk, ranging from common employee data leaks to malicious insider attacks. With offices in Baltimore, New York City, San Francisco, and London, RedOwl's investors include the Blackstone Group, Allegis Capital, and Conversion Capital. To learn more about RedOwl, visit: https://redowl.com.