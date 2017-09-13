Redox and Academic Medical Center Collaborate to Scale Digital Health Innovation

Multi-year Agreement to Streamline Integrations Across the Organization

BOSTON, MA and MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - Brigham Health and Redox partner to scale digital health innovation across the organization. The collaboration will transform how healthcare technology rapidly integrates, pilots, and deploys in the health system.

Brigham Health is uniquely positioned to lead the digital transformation in the industry, and this collaboration combines the unique strengths of each organization to enable solutions that benefit patients, solve hospital challenges, and improve care delivery. The platform powered by Redox is aligned with the Brigham's strategic focus on scalable innovation.

Redox's cloud-based platform will consolidate data from the medical center's electronic health record system. The data is then standardized in a central application programing interface (API), an approach already in use by a network of hundreds of enterprise healthcare applications. This will streamline the integration process for applications used at the Brigham across the digital health spectrum.

"We're eager to be better partners to our colleagues at digital health startups and large vendors alike," said Adam Landman, MD, Chief Information Officer at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "This platform will allow us to efficiently and securely share information and data that are essential to supporting the development of novel technologies that have the potential to ultimately improve the care of our patients. Supporting these initiatives is essential in our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and creating an ecosystem that can leverage digital technologies to transform patient care."

Since its launch in 2014, Redox has quietly deployed their platform at more than a hundred and fifty systems across the country through the adoption of digital health solutions utilizing it. The API allows applications a single point of connection to communicate with any EHR at any health system. This partnership represents a maturation of the company's business model as value is beginning to be realized on both sides of its network.

"Brigham has pushed us to extend the Redox platform to centralize their application integration strategy in the cloud," adds Niko Skievaski, President and Co-founder of Redox. "We believe this is how interoperability can and should be leveraged to responsibly scale digital in healthcare."

About Redox

Healthcare organizations and technology vendors connect to Redox once, then authorize what data they send to and receive from partners through a centralized hub. Redox's cloud-based platform is vendor and standards agnostic and enables secure and efficient exchange healthcare data. This approach eradicates the need for point-to-point integrations and accelerates the discovery, adoption, and distribution of patient and provider facing technology solutions. With hundreds of healthcare organizations and technology vendors exchanging data today, Redox represents the largest interoperable network in healthcare. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OjENXR6UXA