RedPoint Global to Discuss Data-Driven Approach to Customer Engagement at Gartner Digital Marketing Show

SOURCE: RedPoint Global
May 02, 2017 08:00 ET
Session Will Provide Organizations with a Foundation for Real-Time Customer Engagement
WELLESLEY HILLS, MA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - RedPoint Global, a leading provider of data management and customer engagement technology, today announced it will present a session at the Gartner Digital Marketing Conference that dissects the current challenges marketing organizations face in creating relevant, real-time customer experiences. The session, presented by RedPoint Global's Vice President of Product Strategy, Patrick Tripp, will educate marketers on how to use a data-driven approach for optimizing real-time customer engagement to deliver contextually aware and highly relevant offers and messages. RedPoint Global will exhibit at this year's show on May 10-12 at booth #203.
