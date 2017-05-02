RedPoint Global to Discuss Data-Driven Approach to Customer Engagement at Gartner Digital Marketing Show

Session Will Provide Organizations with a Foundation for Real-Time Customer Engagement

WELLESLEY HILLS, MA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - RedPoint Global, a leading provider of data management and customer engagement technology, today announced it will present a session at the Gartner Digital Marketing Conference that dissects the current challenges marketing organizations face in creating relevant, real-time customer experiences. The session, presented by RedPoint Global's Vice President of Product Strategy, Patrick Tripp, will educate marketers on how to use a data-driven approach for optimizing real-time customer engagement to deliver contextually aware and highly relevant offers and messages. RedPoint Global will exhibit at this year's show on May 10-12 at booth #203.

What: Session: Getting Started with Real Time Customer Engagement When: Thursday, May 11, 2017: 3:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Who: Patrick Tripp, Vice President of Product Strategy at RedPoint Global Why: Attendees will learn: • Current challenges companies face in presenting customers with real-time offers and messages. • How to operationalize data to meet the engagement expectations of the customer. • Data-driven approaches that marketers can use to expedite real-time customer engagement strategies. Where: Gartner Digital Marketing Conference, San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina, San Diego, CA Salon 8, Marriott Grand Ballroom, Level 2, North Tower

About RedPoint Global Inc.

RedPoint Global empowers organizations to bring together all the customer data they need to create precise one-to-one interactions with their customers across any and all marketing channels. Unlike other solutions, the RedPoint Convergent Marketing Platform, a customer engagement platform, enables users to quickly extract structured and unstructured data from wherever it is, easily analyze customer behaviors and preferences, and create precisely the right messaging -- whenever and through whatever channel required -- all from a single platform. No other software provider offers an all-in-one solution PLUS speed-to-market and robust scalability. For more information, visit http://www.redpoint.net or email contact.us@redpoint.net.