RedSeal Honored with CRN 2017 Tech Innovator Award in Network Security

RedSeal's Network Modeling and Cyber Risk Scoring Platform Takes Top Honors in the 2017 Network Security Category

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - RedSeal announced today that, CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, selected its network modeling and risk scoring platform as the winner of its 2017 CRN Tech Innovator Award in the Network Security category. These annual awards honor standout hardware, software or services that have helped to move the IT industry forward.

RedSeal analyzes large enterprises' complex networks to create one holistic, and easy-to-update model of hybrid datacenters for its customers. RedSeal's network modeling and risk scoring platform gives customers a unified network view, including devices on-premise, virtualized and/or in a public cloud, in a single, simple to understand model. This accurate and up-to-date insight helps security teams understand their security posture, as well as accelerate incident investigation and containment.

"Winning this award reflects the hard work and continued growth the RedSeal team puts forth every day," said Julie Parrish, RedSeal CMO. "In an environment where cyber risks are growing exponentially, the breadth and integrations offered by our platform give large enterprises and government agencies the ability to understand their networks. They can proactively build their digital resilience, continue to optimize their existing security investments, and improve their overall security posture."

To compile the 2017 Tech Innovator Award list, CRN editors evaluated 216 products across 32 technology categories using several criteria, including technological advancements, uniqueness of features and potential to help solution providers solve end users' IT challenges.

"The vendors and products on CRN's Tech Innovator list represent some of the most creative and forward-thinking achievements yet seen in the IT channel," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to celebrate their ingenuity and the growth they are driving across the industry, from increased worker productivity and sales to expanded solutions for complex problems and trailblazing innovation."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

