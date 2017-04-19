RedSeal Recognized as 2017 Bay Area Best Place to Work

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - RedSeal (redseal.net), the leader in network modeling and cyber risk scoring, has been recognized as a winner of the 2017 Bay Area Best Places to Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Select employers from the Bay Area were named winners of the awards program, held on April 18, 2017. These winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices. The rankings were unveiled on April 18, 2017 at the awards program.

"It's an incredible honor to be named a best place to work in the San Francisco Bay Area, especially because this distinction results directly from employee feedback," said Ray Rothrock, chairman and CEO at RedSeal. "We strive to create the best possible work environment so our team members can flourish and continue to advance our industry-leading network modeling and risk scoring platform."

About RedSeal

RedSeal's network modeling and risk scoring platform is the foundation for enabling enterprise networks to be resilient to cyber events. RedSeal helps customers understand their network from the inside out -- providing actionable intelligence, situational awareness and a Digital Resilience Score to help enterprises measure and improve their resilience. Government agencies and Global 2000 companies around the world rely on RedSeal to help them improve their overall security posture, accelerate incident response and increase the productivity of their security and network teams. Founded in 2004, RedSeal is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and serves customers through a direct and channel partner network.

About 2017 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

