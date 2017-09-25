RedSeal To Be Mega Sponsor at Splunk .conf2017

Showcasing RedSeal Adaptive Response App for Incident Response

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - RedSeal, a leader in network modeling and cyber risk scoring, today announced it is a Mega sponsor of .conf2017: The 8th Annual Splunk Conference. At booth M38, RedSeal will demonstrate how its network modeling and risk platform integrates with Splunk Enterprise Security (ES) to greatly accelerate incident investigation and containment. RedSeal became a member of the Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative in February 2017 and the RedSeal Adaptive Response App for Incident Response is currently available on Splunkbase.

"We made the decision to be a Mega sponsor of .conf two years in a row to reinforce the importance of integrating network context with existing security applications," said CEO and Chairman of RedSeal Ray Rothrock. "The integration of RedSeal's network modeling and risk scoring platform with Splunk's analytics-driven security platform provides security professionals with real-time visibility into the blast radius, potential attack paths and associated at-risk assets for an Indicator of Compromise."

RedSeal's Vice President of Product Management, Kurt Van Etten, will present a session titled Accelerate Incident Investigation with RedSeal and Splunk Adaptive Response Actions at .conf2017 on Thursday, September 28th. During the session, attendees will learn how RedSeal's integration with Splunk ES leverages the Splunk Adaptive Response framework to provide immediate answers to the following investigation-relevant questions:

What is the compromised device? Where is it physically and logically located?

What other critical assets can the threat access?

Can an untrusted network reach the compromised device?

What are the exact firewalls and rules you must modify to contain the threat?

.conf2017 will feature more than 200 technical sessions, including more than 80 customer presentations, and is expected to attract IT, security and business professionals from across the globe who know the value of their data. The conference will be held September 25-28, in Washington, DC at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, with three days of optional education classes through Splunk University, September 23-25, 2017.

.conf2017 attendees will learn how to gain Operational Intelligence from machine-generated data by improving customer experience and service delivery, enhancing IT performance, shipping better code faster, providing timely business insights or reaching new levels of security in their organization. With 85 of the Fortune 100 in attendance, it's the best place to learn how leading companies are using Splunk. Attendees will share best practices, discover new features and ways to implement Splunk software to gain insights from their data. Register for .conf2017. At the conference, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or follow the conference itself @splunkconf (all conversations tagged #splunkconf17).

About RedSeal

RedSeal's network modeling and risk scoring platform is the foundation for enabling enterprise networks to be resilient to cyber events and network interruptions in an increasingly digital world. RedSeal helps customers understand their network from the inside, out - and provides rich context, situational awareness and a Digital Resilience Score to help enterprises measure and ultimately build greater resilience into their infrastructure. Government agencies and Global 2000 companies around the world rely on RedSeal to help them improve their overall security posture, accelerate incident response and increase the productivity of their security and network teams. Founded in 2004, RedSeal is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and serves customers globally through a direct and channel partner network.

