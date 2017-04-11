Redstar Ventures Launches Health Technology Company Kinto to Address Growing Needs of 40 Million Family Caregivers

New Mobile App and Online Community Launching Public Beta at 2017 AARP Innovation@50+ LivePitch Event

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - In conjunction with the sixth annual AARP Innovation@50+ LivePitch event taking place here this week, Redstar Ventures, a Boston-based venture foundry, today announced it is launching its newest startup, Kinto. The company was selected as one of 10 Health Technology Finalists to be showcased on April 12 -13, 2017 at the Computer History Museum.

"We believe that the most significant opportunity to support our aging population lies with the family caregivers of the elderly," offered Jeet Singh, CEO of Kinto. "With more than 40 million unpaid caregivers taking care of 50 million people over the age of 65, providing technology products and services for this group is the only way to address the problem."

In addition, the concerns and challenges of family caregiving are also financial. According to a report conducted by AARP Research titled, Family Caregiving and Out-of-Pocket Costs: 2016 Report, caregivers are spending nearly 20 percent of their income on caregiving activities. Conservative estimates show roughly $7,000 per year and that amount increases to $11,923 if a caregiver lives more than an hour away.

Kinto was founded to address the growing needs of the caregiving market, estimated by AARP to reach $72 billion by 2020. The Kinto app offers caregivers practical advice, a supportive community, easy-to-use digital tools, care team collaboration, medication management, and a way to track check-in data that can be shared with doctors and other family members. The company will be opening a public beta beginning in mid-April. For more information about participating in Kinto's public beta program, please visit www.kinto.care. The Kinto app is available for both iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

Company founders Jeet Singh, CEO, and Joe Chung, CTO, are serial entrepreneurs, having founded and led the growth of ATG from a two-person consultancy to a publicly-traded, global enterprise software company with over 1,200 employees and annual revenues exceeding $160 million. The company was later purchased by Oracle. Singh and Chung also co-founded Redstar Ventures as a start-up foundry that identifies significant trends and emerging markets, then develops products and services to support those opportunities with staff, partnerships and investment. Other firms founded by Singh and Chung include social marketing firm Loopit (acquired by Nanigans, Inc.), retail intelligence firm ThirdChannel, Inc., and educational programs and products firm Winterline Global Education.

The Innovation@50+ LivePitch event is the only one of its kind, bringing together innovative startups pitching before expert judges along with their actual intended end users, consumers whose feedback will be gathered and shared in real-time. This event also provides an audience of 100+ actual intended end-user consumers who will listen to the pitches and share feedback in real time, providing companies like Kinto with invaluable market data on the spot. For members of the media interested in attending this event, please register at: http://innovation50plus.org/registration/.

About Kinto

Kinto is a healthcare technology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company was formed through Redstar Ventures, a Boston-based venture foundry that identifies significant trends and emerging markets, then develops products and services to support those opportunities with staff, partnerships and investment. Caregivers using Kinto are given the support they need through a set of useful digital tools and access to a community of like-minded people. For more information, please visit www.kinto.care.