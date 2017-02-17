Reduce Fencing Repairs by Opting for Metal

Fencing repair company says a metal picket can cut down on costly and time consuming maintenance for home owners

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - As a Vancouver-based company, QS Fencing provides a full range of services related to metal fencing repair and installation. After a rough winter in Vancouver, there's a good chance that a wood fence will require repair or replacement. For homeowners who are tired of the upkeep and expense required for wood fences, a metal picket can provide all the benefits at a fraction of the cost and effort. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/when-replace-repair-fence-post-fence-rot-vancouver-homes/

While wooden fencing remains a popular choice for urban homes, it is susceptible to the elements and will wear down over time. A particularly savage winter can destabilize the ground, leaving the fence wobbly. Alternatively, rot can set in, a major problem if the supporting posts are affected.

If a wood fence has become unstable, but the wood is still in good shape, it's a relatively easy DIY job to sink a concrete repair spur into the ground alongside the post to re-secure it. However, if rot is the issue, components will need to be replaced. Individual pickets can be swapped out, but posts will need to be dug out of their base, replaced, and then secured with fresh concrete.

If a wooden fence is reaching the end of its life -- or you're tired of the upkeep required -- a metal picket is an elegant alternative that can provide the beauty and security of a wooden picket without the ongoing maintenance and fencing repairs.

