Reduxio to Host VMUG Webinar on Benchmarking Application Workloads

Reduxio, the innovation leader in storage and data management solutions for the enterprise with to-the-second BackDating™ recovery capability, will present a webinar with VMware User Group (VMUG) on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 12:00 pm CDT.

The webinar will go in-depth on why investing in enterprise storage is an important decision of any IT department. There are meaningful differences in how storage products perform according to the applications and using publicly available information to compare one storage product to the next can be frustrating. This lack of comparable performance testing data can result in unpleasant performance problems, which is why benchmarking is critical.

Join this webinar to learn everything about benchmarking applications, including:

How to run IO benchmarks to investigate and simulate common application workloads.

How to analyze benchmark results.

Review common IO workloads -- i.e. OLTP, virtualization, backup/restore.

How to simulate these workloads using simple tools such as IOmeter and fio.

The pitfalls of storage benchmarks and vendor performance claims.

After the keynote, the guest speakers will join a fireside chat to discuss the topic further. This will give the audience a 360 look at the topic from the vendor, analyst, and user perspective.

What:

Everything You Need to Know About Benchmarking Application Workloads

When:

12:00 - 1:00 PM CDT, Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Who:

Tony Palmer, Sr Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, Inc. (ESG)

Troy Richards, Georgia Building Authority (VMware User)

Eyal Traitel, Director of Technical Marketing, Reduxio

Moderator: Mike Grandinetti, Chief Marketing and Corporate Strategy Officer, Reduxio

For more information about the webinar, please visit:

About Reduxio

About Reduxio

Reduxio delivers high-performance enterprise storage solutions with unique data management capabilities enabled by the Reduxio TimeOS™, a new storage operating system.