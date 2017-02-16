Reduxio's Data Storage and Management System Sees Continued Rapid Adoption in Education and Government

Fifteen new government and education customers now benefitting from increased performance and efficiency, resulting from deploying Reduxio's flash storage solution

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - In the past twelve months, sales of Reduxio Systems' flash storage solution has seen rapid growth in the education and government sectors with 15 new customers, including the University of Georgia and The Technion Institute of Technology, often referred to as the MIT of Israel. Reduxio's success has been, in part, due to its ability to remove the typical barriers faced by these customers with a simple-to-deploy and manage high performance flash storage system, which enabled users to not only accelerate application performance and simplify administration, but also to realize an up to 50 percent reduction in cost per Gigabyte (GB) relative to legacy storage. In addition, Reduxio's unique BackDating™ technology provides peace of mind to administrators, knowing that they can recover their data to any second.

Many governmental and educational institutions today are at a crossroads: they are committed to digital transformation with more applications, databases and websites as well as virtualized environments, but they are forced to deal with outdated data storage infrastructure that is complex and expensive to operate, manage, and protect. On top of that, most states are cutting funding to universities and in turn, officials are having to lay off faculty and staff members, postpone investment in new facilities and raise tuition and fees. Due to these budget cuts, many governmental and educational institutions are looking for cost-effective solutions that can be implemented quickly to meet their current storage demands, simplify administration, and can scale to address their future needs.

"The growth we're seeing with our education and government customers is remarkable, but hardly surprising, as more IT managers in these sectors are realizing that Reduxio is incomparable from a cost-benefit standpoint," said Mark Weiner, co-founder and CEO of Reduxio. "Reduxio's core value proposition is in providing our customers with a flexible solution to data storage and protection that can be implemented rapidly, and delivers unique capabilities like BackDating™ that are not available on any other storage system in the market. We're proud that our technology is making such a difference for these customers."

Reduxio's HX550™ multi-tier storage solution with built-in BackDating™ allows customers to modernize and simplify their storage infrastructure and IT operations by deploying flash storage that is cost-effective and that can be used across all their applications. Benefits vary, but in the case of the El Dorado County Office of Education (EDCOE), these include 60 percent faster recovery times; three times more capacity using in-line, in-memory dedupe and compression; and 50 percent lower price per GB. In addition, Reduxio's StorSense™ cloud based support and analytics platform collects telemetry data from all systems, enabling the customer to proactively detect issues and allowing for remote resolution.

The Technion Institute of Technology is Israel's first university and is considered one of the world's top institutions for engineering and science education. It is affiliated with four Nobel Laureates and is consistently ranked amongst the top 100 universities in the world. Technion chose Reduxio's technology to address the university's time consuming process for rolling out SAP EhP upgrades. After deploying the Reduxio HX550 to its SAP test/dev environment, Technion was immediately able to take advantage of BackDating to reduce the time to roll out new environments, improving overall performance. Today, the system is used as part of the SAP landscape for I/O intensive applications.

"Reduxio's BackDating feature gave our developers great flexibility to move back and forth in time in the development process," said Zeev Schneider, director of IT infrastructures, Technion. "We realized the impact of Reduxio's technology immediately and we're pleased with the rate at which we're able to backup and restore our database, which is night and day compared to our old storage technology."

Also in 2016, Reduxio began working with the University of Georgia's (UGA) Athletic Association. Currently, UGA is ranked 18th overall among all public national universities according to U.S. News & World Report. Jeff Daniel, IT director of the UGA's Athletic Association uses the Reduxio flash solution to host the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environment for the entire department.

"Reduxio has delivered a 20:1 data deduplication ratio, which has allowed us to deliver extremely high VDI performance to our students and staff," said Daniel. "Reduxio's world class support, at both the local level and though its global support center, has been simply outstanding. Although we are just beginning to understand and utilize the product and are nowhere near the product's potential, we absolutely made the right choice in partnering with Reduxio and plan to place our entire production environment on this platform."

In addition to the UGA, Technion and EDCOE, Reduxio began deploying its solution with the following public schools: Abington Public Schools; Plymouth High School; Brimmer & May School; Weymouth Public Schools; and Manchester Essex Regional School District. Reduxio's technology is also being deployed among the following governmental agencies: The Barnstable Police Department, The City of Thousand Oaks and The Last Mile, a program for prisoners at the San Quentin State Prison, California launched by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

