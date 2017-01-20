Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces January Distributions

TORONTO,ON--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Redwood Asset Management Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of January. The ex-distribution date is January 27, 2017.

Closed-End Funds TSX Symbol Distribution per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund (P2L) - Class T RIGP.UN $ 0.1146 01/31/2017 02/14/2017 Monthly Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund (P2L) - Class A unlisted $ 0.1146 01/31/2017 02/14/2017 Monthly

About Redwood Asset Management Inc.

Redwood Asset Management is a Toronto-based investment fund manager, focused on delivering unique investment solutions managed by boutique global investment managers to Canadian investors. Redwood Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Purpose Investments Inc. More information about Redwood's product offerings is available at www.redwoodasset.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.