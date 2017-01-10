Redzone acquires further claims at the Lucky Mica "Fortner and Boyd Lithium Deposit"

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Redzone Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:REZ) (the "Company") reports the size of the Lucky Mica claim block under option has been increased by an additional eleven unpatented lode claims to the north of the existing claim block which consists of fourteen unpatented lode claims making a total of 25 unpatented claims. The claims are under option from Godolphin Mining Inc. (see the Company's press release dated August 2, 2016 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). This brings the size of the property to approximately 500 acres. The claims are situated some 6 miles southwest of Wickenburg, Arizona, USA and cover the "Fortner and Boyd Lithium Deposit" (United States Geological Survey Deposit 10064183) and are located in the central part of the Arizona Pegmatite Province which hosts several documented, zoned Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum deposits.

Work consisting of geological mapping and sampling on the Lucky Mica claim block is expected to commence shortly.

Prior to optioning the property, a Company representative took 4 samples from the property. A grab sample taken of hand-sorted micas on the side of a bulldozer trench returned an assay of 2.67 per cent Li, a chip sample across 1.2 meters from the face of one of the trenches returned 0.427 per cent Li, and two further grab samples from two of the faces of the trenches assayed 408 parts per million Li and 380 parts per million Li.

Before extending the claim block, the Company undertook a field exploration and mapping program. As part of the program, a series of pegmatite bearing channel samples (13) and one composite grab sample were collected from various locations on the property. These were taken in preexisting bulldozer cuts and trenches along the north south strike of the occurrence.

Of the 14 samples collected, 8 returned anomalous values for lithium ranging from 26ppm Li to 7,280 ppm Li. These included 2,670 ppm Li from a 10 foot channel sample, and 7,280 ppm Li from a composite of material from a dump at the shaft. Anomalous values were also noted for tantalum and rubidium.

All samples from the property were submitted to ALS Minerals in Reno, Nevada, for analysis. The samples were crushed and split, a portion was pulverized, and a one-gram aliquot was analyzed by ALS Chemex method ME-MS61 (48 elements, including lithium, four-acid ICP-MS). Duplicates of all samples have been retained by the Company in a secure location. As a check, the pulps from all four samples were analyzed by ALS Chemex method Li-OG63 four-acid digestion with an ICP finish.

The field program included mapping of the outcrop of the deposit and established widths of mineralization of between 8 meters and 18 meters over a strike length of approximately 500 meters.The Company has acquired the new claims in recognition that the mineralization may continue to the north beneath the gravel cover noted.

There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on property to date and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the definition of a mineral resource. The technical content of this release was approved by Mr. William Feyerabend, a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 report.

