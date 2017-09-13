Redzone Acquires Two Additional Claims at the Lucky Mica Fortner and Boyd Lithium Deposit

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 13, 2017) -

Redzone Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:REZ) (the "Company" or "Redzone") is pleased to announce that it has acquired two additional claims at its Arizona-based Lucky Mica claim group, bringing the total number of claims in such group to 27. The additional claims were staked following the Company's review of additional past exploration work which indicated the presence of gold mineralization on the properties in addition to the previously reported high grade lithium findings (see press release dated February 22, 2017 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com).

Redzone has engaged NV5, a technical engineering and consulting service company with offices in Phoenix, to assist with its work related to the Lucky Mica claim group. To date, NV5 has identified and mapped all historical drilling data and collected samples on the property, the assays in respect of which are pending. NV5 is currently in the process of compiling the entire historical drill data set on the properties for analysis.

