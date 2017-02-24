RedZone Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - RedZone Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:REZ) ("RedZone" or the "Company") announces that 300,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to directors at an exercise price of $0.18 per share, expiring on February 24, 2022. The grant is subject to regulatory approval.

About RedZone Resources Ltd.

RedZone is a mineral exploration company with a current focus on Lithium and Copper exploration. RedZone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (REZ) and more information can be found at www.redzoneresources.ca.

