Reflektion Sees Double Digit Growth in Q2 Fueled by Retailers' Desire to Redefine the Customer Shopping Experience

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Reflektion, the leader in individual-level personalization solutions for the retail ecommerce industry, saw continued growth in the second quarter with a record number of client additions. A diverse set of brands -- spanning apparel, accessories and home decor -- joined Reflektion's platform, including DXL, Tractor Supply, Justice, Frames Direct, Alimed, Bellacor, Jockey, Adorama and Orchard Mile.

The growth comes at a time when customer expectations have never been greater. They are increasingly demanding hyper-relevant content at each moment of interaction and Reflektion's individualized AI-powered solutions allow brands to deliver this customer-centric experience.

Reflektion continued its growth in Canada with the addition of client Well.ca, and experienced new growth in the EMEA region with the addition of Hepsiburada in Turkey.

In addition to the client and international growth, Reflektion saw a strong diversification in clients selecting its individualized solutions. For example, Bellacor and DXL added photo search while Hepsiburada selected Reflektion for site search across its vast library of products. Meanwhile, multiple existing clients expanded their relationship with Reflektion by adding their behavioral/triggered email solution.

"We are encouraged by the strong vote of confidence we see from new and existing clients. Reflektion's clients generate, on average, a double-digit increase in conversion rate. We're excited to bring our solutions to more world-class brands to help them leverage the power of artificial intelligence so they can transform the online shopping experience for their customers," said Kurt Heinemann, CMO of Reflektion.

Reflektion, which was founded by pioneers of Google and Oracle in 2012, is disrupting the customer engagement experience for retailers by making AI accessible to all. Its sophisticated platform and technology architecture enable brands to process a tremendous amount of customer, behavioral and product/content data, respond in real time to individual shopper preferences and intent with the most relevant content or products, and understand the business impact of each new experience created.

In addition to growth among its client base, Reflektion also experienced a 32 percent expansion among its engineering team as well as a headcount increase with its sales team.

Reflektion's AI-driven customer engagement platform understands and influences the intent of each customer in real time and instantly delivers the most individually relevant content across the touchpoints that matter most -- including Web, site search, merchandising and email. Reflektion's platform is driving dramatic conversion growth and revenue increases for the world's best brands, such as Disney, TOMS, Ann Taylor, Sur la Table and Godiva.

Founded in 2012 by pioneers in deep learning, Reflektion is bringing the strength of artificial intelligence to bear on the retail and ecommerce industry. Its platform uniquely combines individual shopper insights, product intelligence and deep learning to create more intimate and impactful commerce experiences.

