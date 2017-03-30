Refresh Your Routine with Protein-Packed Smoothies

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - (Family Features) Spring brings warmer weather and a fresh start, making it the perfect time to reinvigorate your workout routine and healthy habits by starting with fresh ingredients. Whether you're training for an upcoming event or simply looking for new and easy nutritious meal options, these protein-packed recipes prepared by U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association's chef and registered dietician Megan Chacosky are perfect for casual fitness enthusiasts and elite athletes alike.

Few people understand the nutritional needs of athletes during their spring training period better than Chacosky. She stresses the importance of protein to all athletes. Boosting a simple smoothie recipe with a tasty solution like Rockin' Refuel is an easy way to add a high-quality source of protein.

Made from pure, fresh milk, Rockin' Refuel is a healthy option to start your day or recover after a workout. Chacosky typically uses one full bottle, which contains up to 30 grams of protein, as the base ingredient in smoothie recipes and adds fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables.

For example, Chacosky's Spicy Chocolate Avocado Smoothie can be your solution following intense workouts to help repair and replenish muscles, or you can prepare for a big race with a Berry Cherry Blend Smoothie with its full serving of antioxidants. For athletes looking to maintain or lose weight while still taking in a daily dose of protein, her Lean Chai Latte Smoothie makes for a nutritious mid-day snack.

Find tips to optimize your nutrition at rockinrefuel.com.

Lean Chai Latte Smoothie Recipe courtesy of Megan Chacosky on behalf of Rockin' Refuel 1 bottle (12 ounces) Rockin' Refuel Vanilla Lean Builder 1 tablespoon loose chai tea or contents of 1 tea bag 1/4 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt 1-2 cups ice

Place all ingredients in blender and blend to desired consistency.

Berry Cherry Blend Recipe courtesy of Megan Chacosky on behalf of Rockin' Refuel 1 bottle (12 ounces) Rockin' Refuel Strawberry Muscle Builder 1/4 cup plain, whole milk Greek yogurt 1/2 cup frozen blueberries 1 cup frozen tart cherries 1 cup spinach

Place all ingredients in blender and blend to desired consistency.

Tip: Use as morning meal replacement by adding 1-2 teaspoons chia seeds or 1-2 tablespoons oats for added fiber.

Spicy Chocolate Avocado Smoothie Recipe courtesy of Megan Chacosky on behalf of Rockin' Refuel 1 bottle (12 ounces) Rockin' Refuel Chocolate Muscle Recovery 1/4 cup plain, whole milk Greek yogurt 1/2 avocado 2 teaspoons cocoa powder 2 teaspoons cinnamon 2 teaspoons chili powder 1 cup ice

Place all ingredients in blender and blend to desired consistency.

Tip: Add 1-2 teaspoons chia seeds or 1-2 tablespoons oats to add fiber.

