Refresh Your Space for a Brighter Season

As temperatures rise and springtime blooms, it's time to wipe away winter and refresh your home. Spring is all about airing out your space and spending more time outside, which calls for cleaning and perking up your routine.

While a seasonal overhaul can sound daunting, here are five simple steps to help make spring preparations a breeze.

Clean Out the Fridge. Before tackling messes around the house, start at the heart of the kitchen by cleaning out your refrigerator. Get rid of old leftovers, forgotten frozen meals and expired condiments. By removing perished contents from your fridge, you'll get rid of lurking odors and have plenty of room for all the fresh produce that spring has to offer.

Soften and Eliminate Odors from Fabrics. Throughout the cooler seasons, spring clothing that has been stored away can take on odors and become stiff after being folded for so long. Preparing your wardrobe is an essential step to ease into the seasonal transition. One way to help eliminate tough odors is through a regimen of Snuggle Plus SuperFresh Fabric Softener and Dryer Sheets. A 2017 Product of the Year winner, the fabric softener's odor-eliminating technology helps keep clothes smelling fresh all season long through countless games, time spent in the garden and fun outdoors. Find more information at snuggle.com/superfresh.

Declutter to De-stress. While disinfecting and removing odors are the cornerstone of spring cleaning, it's also important to re-evaluate items that were hoarded over the winter months. For example, revisit your spring wardrobe and pick at least three items to get rid of or donate to a clothing drive for every new item that you plan to bring in. Start by eliminating what doesn't fit or what's no longer needed. Cleaning out your wardrobe is an easy way to declutter your space.

Add a Pop of Color. Say goodbye to winter grays and blues and invite color back into your home with affordable and small swaps to celebrate the hues of the season. Replace white table napkins or plain placemats with patterned prints or shades of magenta, red and orange for a pop of color, or snip a few buds from the garden and place in different sized vases and jars to decorate the table spaces and windowsills around your home.

Update Your Calendar. After you refresh your space, revisit your calendar to update with spring sports, holidays and events. Warmer weather and sunnier days mean a more full social schedule, and keeping your calendar organized is just as important as keeping your home organized. Hanging a whiteboard calendar in a central location is an efficient way for the whole family to make real-time updates. Add flower magnets or use pink and green dry erase markers for a seasonal touch.

Make the most of your spring cleaning with these tips to start enjoying a more fresh, colorful and organized home.

