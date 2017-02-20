Regional Medical Center of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital Part of the Good Samaritan Health System

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Regional Medical Center of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital are proud to announce they are part of the newly branded Good Samaritan Health System (GSHS). Regional and Good Samaritan are both owned by Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), which operates 169 facilities and more than 1-hundred free-standing surgery centers nationwide.

The GSHS includes three San Jose HCA-owned surgery centers, five CareNow Urgent Care Centers opening in the San Jose area in 2017, and the physicians associated with Santa Clara County Independent Physician's Association (SCCIPA).

"We are part of the same system and the new brand makes it easier for the public to access clinical excellence at any facility within the GSHS," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Regional Medical Center of San Jose. "Our goal is a team approach of physicians, nurses and staff who are committed to the individual's needs, while providing Silicon Valley residents with quality care at our system locations."

Each facility and organization under the GSHS umbrella operates independently with their own existing management, though the entities will continue to work together to provide the best health care options for every patient.

"The Good Samaritan Health System is outstanding for the San Jose community," said Joe DeSchryver, CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital. "Patients already know that exceptional care is offered at both Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center. The facilities' collaborative efforts allow for the best healthcare experience across the region with a focus on quality and safety."

Both hospitals have been nationally recognized for their superior care as a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures® by The Joint Commission. The facilities each house a Comprehensive Stroke Center, STEMI receiving center, and accredited Chest Pain Center. Good Samaritan Hospital recently embarked on a $30 million expansion of its Emergency Department, while Regional Medical Center, a Level II Trauma Center, recently completed a $350-million expansion, including a new inpatient tower and Emergency Department renovation.

About Regional Medical Center of San Jose

Regional Medical Center of San Jose is a Level II designated and verified Trauma Center staffed by in-house specialists 24/7/365. The hospital provides a host of technologically-advanced services including Cardiovascular, Neuro, Orthopedic, General Surgery, Interventional Pulmonology, along with multi-organ Cancer Care, and services for Women and Children. Regional holds Joint Commission advanced certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center and a Get with the Guidelines - Stroke Silver Plus Performance Achievement Award from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. It is a certified Chest Pain Center, Certified Atrial Fibrillation Program, county-designated STEMI (heart attack) Receiving Center, ACoS accredited Community Cancer Center, designated Lung Cancer Screening Center, a member of Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ECMO) and is certified by The Joint Commission in Sepsis care. The hospital has also been recognized by The Joint Commission as a top performing hospital. For more information, visit: www.regionalmedicalsanjose.com.

About Good Samaritan Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital, a 474-bed acute care hospital in the heart of Silicon Valley, has been delivering elite level care with compassion since 1965. Its two locations include the main campus in San Jose, California and the Mission Oaks campus in Los Gatos, California. Good Samaritan Hospital is recognized nationally for quality and safety by The Joint Commission as a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures® and with the Gold Seal of Approval® for Sepsis Certification, and for Hip and Knee Joint Replacement Certification. Good Samaritan Hospital is a Joint Commission-certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, STEMI Receiving Center, accredited Chest Pain Center, certified Afib Center and a five-time recipient of the American College of Surgeons Outstanding Achievement Award in cancer care. For more information visit, www.goodsamsanjose.com.