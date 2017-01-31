Registered Political Parties' Fourth Quarter Financial Returns for 2016 Now Online

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - The Associate Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, announced today that the registered parties' fourth quarter financial returns for 2016 are now available on the Elections Canada website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return if its candidates for the most recent general election received at that election at least 2 percent of the number of valid votes cast, or at least 5 percent of the number of valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.

The registered parties' fourth quarter financial returns for 2016 are posted at www.elections.ca.

