Registration for the 2017 University Program is Now Open at The International Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies (IIGHRS)

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - The IIGHRS is pleased to announce that registration for the summer 2017 Genocide and Human Rights University Program (GHRUP) is now open.

The Institute believes that genocide prevention starts with education and that expertise is needed in the field now more than ever. Join a network of Genocide and Human Rights scholars to actively engage in the research, publication and raising the awareness required to help prevent mass human rights violations. If you would like to register for the program, act fast as limited spaces are available!

The GHRUP is entering its 16th year of partnership with the University of Toronto. To date, over 400 students have graduated from the program from over 40 different countries. Some 25 national and international students are hand-picked to partake in this two-week intensive, graduate-level course, held from July 31st to August 11th, 2017.

The course uses a comparative approach to understand the many complexities surrounding gross violations of human rights and genocide. It incorporates subjects such as genocide theory, sociology, political science, denial, anthropology, international law, history, and psychology.

A 2016 graduate of the GHRUP had this to say:

"I had expected another monument to the dead. They proved me completely and utterly wrong. GHRUP was a forum for the living, a place for discussion and debate. In the midst of this forward-looking spirit of exchange between international students, there is no way for anyone not to fit in."

Doris Bergen, Chancellor Rose and Ray Wolfe Professor of Holocaust Studies at the University of Toronto, also understands the immense value of this course.

"As a professor at the University of Toronto, I'm especially proud that the GHRUP takes place on our campus. It's an honour to host distinguished scholars like Joyce Apsel, Bill Schabas, and others and to welcome the wonderful participants, many of whom are in Canada for the first time. Our university is enlivened by their presence. Over the years, I've recommended the program to many people, and every one of them has found it profoundly meaningful to be part of this dynamic group."

For more information on how you can apply to this course, or if you are interested in sponsoring this unique initiative, please visit www.genocidestudies.org/GHRUP or send an email inquiry to admin@genocidestudies.org.

The Zoryan Institute and its subsidiary, the International Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies, is the first non-profit, international centre devoted to the research and documentation of contemporary issues with a focus on Genocide, Diaspora and Homeland. For a complete list of the course faculty, material and application process for the Genocide and Human Rights University Program please visit www.genocidestudies.org/GHRUP.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/6/11G132165/Images/GHRUP_international-6144d450d539b559b9eeae187226f02c.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/6/11G132165/Images/GHRUP_CN_tower-e851ebc089f99ee1b5a3a1e4e8926595.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/6/11G132165/Images/Students_Walking_to_Class-5c1dbff1c8ce9e85879780acbd71be45.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/6/11G132165/Images/Student_Working_2-a6594d473af781ada53666e3657951f6.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/6/11G132165/Images/Students_Working-89933cfe491eafbe8fd4489bfa3a3b5c.jpg