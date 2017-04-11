Registration Now Open for ASIS 2017

Global event to attract 22,000 operational and cybersecurity professionals to Dallas, Texas

ALEXANDRIA, VA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Registration for the ASIS International 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017) and co-located InfraGard and ISSA conferences is officially open at www.securityexpo.org. ASIS 2017 will bring key players from across the security spectrum, to Dallas, Texas, 25-28 Sept., for industry-leading education, peer-to-peer relationship building, and product and solution evaluation.

ASIS 2017 features a world-class education program with more than 180 sessions, panel discussions, and keynotes led by global thought leaders. In addition, partnerships with InfraGard and ISSA ensure a robust education lineup covering all aspects of cyber and operational security, as well as new learning formats and instructional methods. Attendees also have the option of attending pre-conference sessions, security tours, and board certification review courses.

New this year, the exhibit hall will be more dynamic than ever, with tech demonstrations and thought leadership programs to education and career development sessions. The comprehensive program reflects ASIS International's commitment to providing the profession with the best opportunities to learn, connect, and discover security trends, technologies, and innovations.

"Partnerships, collaboration, security solution excellence, and renewing longstanding relationships with peers from around the globe are all hallmarks of our Society and core to the ASIS 2017 program," said Thomas J. Langer, CPP, 2017 president, ASIS International. "This event embodies our profession's shared mission-across practitioners and service and technology providers-to making the world a safer place to live, work, and play. It's this dedicated community that comes back year after year that makes this event so special."

What: The ASIS International 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017) is the premier event for security professionals worldwide. Owned and produced by ASIS International-the largest membership organization for security management professionals worldwide-ASIS 2017 is proudly co-located with InfraGard and ISSA (Information Systems Security Association).

Who: More than 22,000 operational and cybersecurity professionals from 100+ countries, spanning all industry sectors are expected for the four-day event.

When: 25-28 September 2017

Where: Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, Dallas, Texas, USA

RSVP: Credentialed members of the media can register for a free ASIS 2017 press pass by emailing PR@asisonline.org.

Security professionals can visit www.securityexpo.org/register to view registration options and early bird savings.

About ASIS International

ASIS International (ASIS) is the largest membership organization for security management professionals that crosses industry sectors, embracing every discipline along the security spectrum from operational to cybersecurity. Founded in 1955, ASIS is dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of security professionals at all levels.

​Through hundreds of chapters across the globe, ASIS develops and delivers board certifications and industry standards, hosts networking opportunities, publishes the award-winning Security Management magazine, and offers educational programs, including the Annual Seminar and Exhibits-the security industry's most influential event. Whether providing thought leadership through the CSO Center for the industry's most senior executives or advocating before business, government, or the media, ASIS is focused on advancing the profession, and ensuring that the security community has access to intelligence, resources, and technology needed within the business enterprise. www.asisonline.org

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/11/11G135611/Images/ASIS17_Theme_Pos-ae923df76712960ca346950399280016.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/nVM-YdQ8-fU