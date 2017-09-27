Registration Opens, Agenda Posted for January 5-7 Winter Meeting of Gaming Legislators in Miami

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Registration is now open and the agenda is posted for the 2018 Winter Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), which takes place January 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency Miami.

Dozens of legislators as well as regulators, gaming operators, suppliers, attorneys, lottery officials, regulators and other gaming-related professionals will meet to discuss the key trends and critical public-policy issues in casino gaming, lotteries, and pari-mutuel operations.

"NCLGS conferences offer a prime venue for legislators and regulators to hear from their peers about what is effective in other jurisdictions," said NCLGS President Bill Galvano, a Senator from Florida. "It also provides a forum for innovation for the future of gaming."

The NCLGS Winter Meeting is designed to educate state legislators, promote sound public policy, share ideas, and ensure the integrity of gaming regulation. The three-day agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions covering casinos, lottery, pari-mutuel, responsible gaming, and state-federal relations (internet and tribal)

Women in Gaming Keynote Luncheon, focusing on how women can break through the glass ceiling and what states can do to assist those efforts

Two International Masters of Gaming Law Masterclasses -- "Regulators Roundtable" and "The Mounting Fiscal Challenge"

"Gaming Technology" general session that will examine whether new games and platforms hold promise in boosting states' fiscal receipts

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

