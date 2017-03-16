Registria Bolsters Post-Sale Experience for Brands with Leadership Addition of Matt Parsons, Executive Vice President

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Registria, a SaaS company that helps appliance, lifestyle and consumer electronics brands make a better connection to their customers, recently added to their leadership bench with the hire of Matt Parsons as executive vice president to help brands grow their revenue post-sale.

In a newly created role, Parsons will oversee the company's client services, including post-sale strategy and growing client relationships, as well as operations and product strategy for Registria's offerings, including Photoregister(SM), a service that connects brands to their customers through applications already installed on their mobile device - text, messaging and the camera. Parsons plans to grow Registria's services organization, helping Registria's clients develop successful strategies that give them valuable insight into who their customers are and how to connect with them in effective ways that drive revenue.

"With more than 15 years of experience serving clients in the SaaS space, Matt's unique skills working with brands to create a highly effective post-sale strategy will be a great asset as we continue to help our clients better engage with consumers," said Chris McDonald, CEO of Registria. "With a proven track record of building successful client-services organizations, I am excited to see our teams and our customers thrive under his direction."

Prior to joining Registria, Parsons was chief customer officer at Power Reviews, which collects and displays customer ratings and reviews for global brands, where he led the client success organization, as well as software implementation and sales operations. In that role, he was known for his insightful solutions for client challenges, strategic thinking and willingness to roll up his sleeves to ensure client success.

"To me, Registria is really at a sweet spot in the market, where we can really help brands implement a variety of onboarding and engagement solutions with their customers that will provide great value - for both the brand and the customer. I'm excited to contribute to the evolution of Photoregister and find new ways to ensure our clients' success," said Parsons.

About Registria

Registria is an award-winning revenue-as-a-service company that enables more than a hundred of the world's leading product brands to deliver a powerful ownership experience. Purpose built for manufacturers, Registria integrates technology with digital marketing to connect a brand's sales, marketing and service capabilities into a comprehensive solution. Registria enables brands to better understand their buyers, and for buyers to engage directly with the brands they buy throughout the ownership lifecycle. Photoregister(SM), Registria's mobile registration solution, provides the fastest way for consumers to register new product purchases via text, email, web, or social messaging. Learn more about Registria at www.registria.com.