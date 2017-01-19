Registria To Demonstrate Mobile Customer Onboarding Capabilities at January Industry Events

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Registria, a leader in mobile product registration, will demonstrate how its tool, Photoregister, can power customer onboarding, engagement, and loyalty, as well as drive revenue for brands that sell their products through retail channels at several industry events in January.

Registria team members can discuss with manufacturers how to leverage the user experience of a mobile product registration solution to provide a more complete customer onboarding solution, which enables them to offer support and extended service plans, as well as cross-sell or upsell accessories and other products. Registria team members have already participated in CES 2017 and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show this month, and are attending and scheduling meetings at the following upcoming shows in January:

National Association of Music Manufacturers, January 19-22, 2017, Anaheim, Calif.

Registria team members will attend The NAMM Show and meet with manufacturers of high-end music and sound equipment and gear about the unique mobile opportunity to build relationships and loyalty with music lovers and musicians for future complementary sales and extended warranties.

Connected Marketer Summit, January 23 -24, 2017, San Francisco, Calif.

Registria will exhibit at this conference during the Expo on January 24, offering a Photoregister demo and showcasing the solution's new features that leverage chatbot and AI technologies to create an automated, interactive and engaging experience for global customers who register through social messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger.

In addition, Registria client Mary Rodgers, Director of Marketing Communications at Cuisinart, will present "Bridging the Physical & Digital" on Tuesday, January 24 at 4:40 p.m. She will discuss the brand's implementation of Photoregister as a way to not only identify customers, but also make it easier to update demographic data and purchasing behaviors.

Registria client ICON Health & Fitness is a finalist in the Connected Marketer Institute Excellence (CMIE) Awards for its implementation of the Photoregister solution, which helped to drive a $2.2 million increase in service plan revenue over the course of a year. The CMIE Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the conference on Jan. 24.

In order to make a personal appointment with a Registria team member at one of these January conferences, please email info@registria.com. Registria will also post insights and updates from each conference on Twitter as well as the company's blog.

About Registria

Registria is an award-winning revenue-as-a-service company that enables more than a hundred of the world's leading product brands to deliver a powerful ownership experience. Purpose built for manufacturers, Registria integrates technology with digital marketing to connect a brand's sales, marketing and service capabilities into a comprehensive solution. We enable brands to better understand their buyers, and for buyers to engage directly with the brands they buy throughout the ownership lifecycle. Registria's mobile registration solution, Photoregister(SM), provides the fastest way for consumers to register new product purchases via text, email, web, or social messaging. Learn more about Registria at www.registria.com.