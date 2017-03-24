Regulatory Issues to be debated at 21st Annual East Coast Gaming Congress

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - A panel of leading regulators from across the United States will discuss a variety of complex issues at the 21st Annual East Coast Gaming Congress and NextGen Gaming Forum to be held at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City on May 24-25.

That Regulatory Forum will be held on the morning of May 25. The panel will be moderated by Laura McAllister Cox, Vice President Regulatory Compliance at Rush Street Gaming, and will feature the following speakers:

Speakers:

Ronnie Jones, Chairman, Louisiana Gaming Control Board

Donald S. McGehee, Division Chief, Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement, Michigan Department of Attorney General

Cyrus Pitre, Chief Enforcement Counsel, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

David Rebuck, Director, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

"As changes in technology and demographics continue to roil this industry, regulators are central to ensuring that the public interest is always protected," said Michael Pollock, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group, a co-organizer and co-founder of the event. "These particular regulators understand that critical role, and their viewpoints are essential to anyone who needs to know where gaming is heading."

Spectrum also serves as Executive Director of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), (www.nclgs.org) the Public Policy Partner of the East Coast Gaming Congress.

Other panel topics will range from the Casino Floor of Tomorrow, to gaming's future in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region to the future of i-gaming and regulation. Highlights of the event will include keynote addresses from many of the industry's leading CEOs.

More than 600 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC, which takes place at the spectacular new Waterfront Conference Center at Harrah's. The full conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings will be offered.

