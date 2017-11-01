Reign Sapphire Corp. Set to Launch Jen Selter's Athleisure Jewelry Collaboration

Jen Selter's ION Collection set to launch in 12 different colors in December

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Reign Sapphire Corp., ( OTCQB : RGNP) ("Reign" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer, custom branded jewelry company, is pleased to announce that its new Jen Selter Athleisure ION Jewelry Collection will be available for purchase at http://www.ioncollection.com/ in December of 2017.

Jen Selter, a Mega Influencer on Instagram and Social Media with over 33 million followers, is the Creative Director of the ION Collection and is responsible for establishing it as a leader in athleisure jewelry that is target specific to Millennial and social media-savvy consumers.

ION Collection is excited to take the 'Coordinates Collection' custom jewelry concept into the athleisure and streetwear space. ION Collection is jewelry inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments, milestones and achievements using bright colors and textures for everyday wear.

Joseph Segelman, CEO of Reign Sapphire, stated, "A report was compiled by Deloitte on the buying habits of millennials and found that 47% of millennials say that social media affects their purchase decisions. For us it was an obvious choice to bring Jen in on our jewelry expansion with her massive following." Mr. Segelman further commented, "Jen and the Reign team are working diligently to launch the ION Collection on schedule and on budget in December."

About Reign Corporation:

Reign Sapphire Corp. ( OTCQB : RGNP) is a Beverly Hills-based, D2C branded and custom jewelry company with three niche brands: Reign Sapphires: ethically produced, millennial targeted sapphire jewelry, Coordinates Collection: custom jewelry, inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments, and Le Bloc: classic customized jewelry. http://www.reignsc.com

