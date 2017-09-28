Reign Sapphire Corp. to Quadruple Successful Influencer Campaign

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Reign Sapphire Corp. ( OTCQB : RGNP) ("Reign" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer, branded and custom jewelry company, today announced the expansion of its social media influencer campaigns across all its retail brands.

Over 500 social influencers have promoted and continue to promote the unique, niche jewelry products of Reign Sapphires, Coordinates Collection, and Le Bloc brands on Instagram and Facebook.

The Company plans to further emphasize influencer targeting in its marketing plan to drive product sales and intends to expand the number of social influencers to 2,000 in the coming months.

"Successful social media marketing is central to Reign brands' sales growth and we are delighted to announce the expansion of this channel because of the superior ROI it delivers," commented Reign CEO Joseph Segelman.

Additional details on marketing ROI's may be found in our recently released investor presentation posted on our corporate website and filed as part of our Form 8-K on September 5, 2017.

About Reign Corporation:

Reign Sapphire Corp. ( OTCQB : RGNP) is a Beverly Hills-based, D2C branded and custom jewelry company with three niche brands: Reign Sapphires: ethically produced, millennial targeted sapphire jewelry, Coordinates Collection: custom jewelry, inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments, and Le Bloc: classic customized jewelry. http://www.reignsc.com

