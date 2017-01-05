Reimbursement Policy Trends are Affecting Pricing across the US Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market According to iData Research

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), a leading international market research and consulting firm, has published results regarding the effects of reimbursement changes on the U.S. gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopic market. Research has shown that market demand continues to undergo consolidation with hospitals acquiring outpatient facilities and expanding the reach of group purchasing organizations (GPOs) coupled with reimbursement cuts across the GI space. The average selling prices are expected to remain under significant pressure, thus negatively impacting the future growth of the market.

"As more devices enter this market and reimbursement structure becomes more favorable, the market penetration is expected to rise significantly," explains Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData. "As a result, the anti-reflux segment, for example, is expected to experience double-digit growth over the next few years."

Contact iData Research to schedule a demo with iData's Reimbursement Tracker Team.

iData Research Reimbursement Tracker Key Features Include:

Customize the dashboard to track policies for your specific therapeutic area, CPT or ICD-10 codes and keywords

Search the entire database of 60,000+ active, future and draft policies from government and private insurers

Receive real-time email notifications and avoid the time-consuming manual tracking of policies

View policy and rate changes over time to identify trends

View Medicare reimbursement rates by CPT code, time period and location

See a future outlook and act before changes happen with the Policy Review Date Calendar

iData specialists will walk you through exactly how you can use this easy-to-navigate dashboard to find key information on the private or government insurance policies and reimbursement rates that affect your business.

