Reinvent Banking with Newgen at the Missouri Banker Association Technology Conference 2017

OSAGE BEACH, MO--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Newgen Software Inc., a leading global provider of banking software solutions, today announced its participation as a Bronze Sponsor at the Missouri Bankers Association's 2017 Technology Conference, from 28th February -- 2nd March, in Missouri.

Meet Newgen experts to learn more about Newgen's configurable, unified platform that seamlessly integrates with core banking systems and other applications. Banks can use one unified platform for processing all loan types including commercial and retail loans, commercial and institutional loans (C&I), commercial real estate loans (CRE) and small business administration (SBA) loan. The platform can also be configured to cater to online account opening and Trade Finance requirements as well.

Speaking on this participation, Mr. Anand Raman, Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Newgen Software Inc. said, "The constantly evolving Banking industry has reshaped today's customer experience. Customers are becoming more and more aware about technologies and expects their banks to deliver a seamless digital experience. It has become crucial for banks to adopt these digital technologies and gain competitive edge."

He added, "Newgen is looking forward to participate in the conference and showcase its end-to-end banking technologies which can help banks close the service gap in customer expectations. Those interested in banking technology can get a perspective of current trends in banking regulations and understand how Newgen's solutions can help comply with the dynamic banking regulations."

Newgen's Banking solutions are built on a core BPM framework that makes the solution adaptable and scalable as per future industry requirements.

This event will provide banks with a platform to discuss topics such as vendor relationships and niche technologies to attract next generation customers. This event will attract industry leaders, premier vendors and technology providers and offer opportunity for knowledge exchange and networking.

