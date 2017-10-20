Reinvigorating Kidney Disease R&D: Latest Innovations Aim to Address Vast Unmet Need -- New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 20, 2017) - This webinar will examine new and more advanced and personalized precision medicine approaches to kidney disease research, including both potential drugs and technologies. The live broadcast takes place on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 11am EST (4pm GMT), with featured speaker Eric B. Grossman, MD, Vice President and Medical Director of Clinipace Worldwide.

As many as 26 million Americans have chronic kidney disease (CKD) and more than 570,000 have kidney failure. Worldwide, around 200 million people have CKD. Prevalence is forecast to rise with continuing increases in hypertension and diabetes. CKD can progress to end stage renal disease (ESRD), which requires dialysis or a kidney transplant. There is no cure for CKD, with current treatment strategies depending on controlling blood pressure by blockade of the renin-angiotensin system.

Patients with advanced kidney disease represent less than 0.5% of the adult U.S. population, yet health care expenditures for this population have increased to more than $47 billion dollars per year, representing over 7% of the Medicare budget. Kidney disease is also responsible for a large individual and social burden. African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans and some Asian Americans are disproportionately affected. Nonetheless, research in this area is underfunded.

The level of unmet need among these patients is high, and new therapies are urgently needed to combat and cure chronic kidney disease. After a period of stagnation and negative trial results, new life is being breathed into the R&D pipeline in this therapeutic category.

Recently, several novel mechanisms involved in development of CKD have been identified, including vascular changes, loss of renal epithelial cells and podocytes, matrix deposition, metabolic dysregulation, and inflammation. These have revealed new potential therapeutic approaches for CKD.

Key discussion topics include:

Novel biologic targets in areas such as immunology/inflammation, fibrosis, tubular injury, ischemic injury, and podocytopathy

Genetic manipulation, including gene therapy, immunomodulation, and approaches to genetic diseases

Regenerative approaches using stem cells, including their potential to generate whole kidneys, prevent transplant rejection, and create hemodialysis filters

The Clinipace expert -- eminent nephrologist Eric B. Grossman, MD -- will provide an overview of the current R&D pipeline, including major players in big pharma, smaller biotech companies, and academia -- including collaborations between multiple players.

Participants will hear that finally, the needle is moving on nephrology R&D. To learn more about this complimentary event visit: Reinvigorating Kidney Disease R&D: Latest Innovations Aim to Address Vast Unmet Need

