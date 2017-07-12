Reis & Irvy's Announces Signing of $3,637,500 International Licensing Agreement for the Exclusive Territory of Israel

Company to debut frozen confectionary vending robots for the first time within leading hub of technology and innovation

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Generation NEXT Franchise Brands ( OTCQB : VEND) announced today that its robotic frozen yogurt vending franchise concept, Reis & Irvy's, began its global expansion with the completion of the brand's first international licensing agreement with the ItFroYo Group, which was formed by Itamar Goldman. The company's international launch is focused on a debut in Israel, which is considered to be one of the leading regions for significant developments and impacts within technology and innovation.

Earlier this year, Generation NEXT Franchise Brands announced the development and availability of international licensing opportunities for the Reis & Irvy's concept which was launched within the United States and Canada in April 2016. The high-tech robotic vending machines, which will dispense servings of frozen yogurt, ice creams and sorbets, topped with six delicious toppings in under 60 seconds, have seen tremendous response from the market. Since its debut, Reis & Irvy's has grown to over 175 franchisees across the U.S. and represent 725 pending robot installations. That market buzz has now expanded across the globe and is sparking interest and demand from entrepreneurs looking to become part of the newest innovation in on-demand vending robotics.

Itamar Goldman, together with a group of food service partners and professionals, have formed the ItFroYo Group, which will be Reis & Irvy's newest ambassadors to the Israeli marketplace. The group will also be at the helm of the brand's first introduction to global consumers. The group itself showcases extensive experience within the food service, ice cream and retail arenas and was immediately drawn to the potential that Reis & Irvy's could bring to its market. With many of the world's largest tech companies like IBM, Intel and Google now working directly with and within Israel, the group saw the technology of the Froyo Robots as a perfect showcase product, especially within a market that sees 67% of the population eating ice cream desserts once a week and ice cream sales growing by approximately 420% in the last decade. The Froyo Robot technology and premium product would seem to be the perfect fit for a region that has such high demand for frozen treats.

"Each and every day, I am an entrepreneur at heart and as such, I am always looking for the best opportunities in the market," said Goldman, whose first-year goal is to start a Reis & Irvy's footprint with 20 froyo robots across the region. "After seeing and discussing the vision of the Reis & Irvy's concept, we are very excited to partner with Generation NEXT Franchise Brands and to be the first international licensee of what we feel is one of those premiere groundbreaking opportunities. Our goal with ItFroYo is to make Reis & Irvy's the "Uber" of frozen yogurt within the Israeli market as quickly as possible."

The ItFroYo group will serve as exclusive licensees, distributors and operators of Froyo Robots within the Middle East / Israel territory for five years under the terms of the Reis & Irvy's licensing agreement. The agreement worth $3,637,500 to Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, states that the group will purchase the units within the 5-year term and will represent the frozen yogurt/ice cream robot technology within its respective territory using the Reis & Irvy's brand (www.reisandirvys.com).

The ItFroYo group will ambassador and position the brand for consumer awareness and expansion and will be supported by marketing, training, logistics and operations support from Generation NEXT Franchise Brands and the Reis & Irvy's corporate franchising team that will include:

A source for logistics

Sources for wholesale consumables (yogurt, ice cream, gelato, sorbet)

Marketing and advertising templates and systems; For example: Radio, Print, SEO and Direct Response

Sales scripts

CRM template for tracking the business from franchisee / licensee sold through to installation

Online discovery portal template

Operating manuals (online)

Training manuals (online to include video tutorials)

Website template for franchisee / licensee sales and location procurement

Comprehensive sales / marketing / technical training in San Diego, California

Comprehensive technical training at companies contract manufacturing plant in San Diego, California

On-site training upon launch

"ItFroYo have had their fingers on the pulse of technology, food service and most importantly retail ice cream and soft serve in Israel for over 20 years," said Nicholas Yates, Chairman and Founder of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, parent company to the Reis & Irvy's brand. "They know the 'ins and outs' of consumer behaviors and trends and we couldn't ask for better ambassadors to position our brand for success in Israel."

For more information on Generation NEXT Franchise Brands or their family of brands, including Reis & Irvy's, please visit www.gennextbrands.com or call toll free 888-902-7558.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol "VEND". Generation NEXT Franchise Brands is the parent company of: Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, the market's leading healthy-choice vending machine franchise; Reis and Irvy's, Inc., the world's first robotic frozen yogurt vending kiosk; and 19 Degrees, a corporate-focused frozen yogurt kiosk brand. The Company hosts over 390 active franchisees throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and continually looks to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who share its vision.

