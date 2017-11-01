Reis & Irvy's Announces Two Discovery Days With an Open Invitation to Media, National Location Chains, Prospective Franchisees and Shareholders

Company to unveil newly developed robotic vending technology at its manufacturing partner Flex Ltd. in South Carolina and its headquarters in San Diego on Nov 14th and 17th, respectively.

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Generation NEXT Franchise Brands ( OTCQB : VEND) announced today that Reis & Irvy's (the franchisor's flagship robotic frozen yogurt franchise concept) will be kicking off its debut to the market with two Discovery Days across the United States, allowing media, potential franchisees and current shareholders the opportunity to see the robot up close and personal for the first time.

In preparation for the beginning of production, the San Diego-based franchisor has scheduled two Discovery Day events and will be extending an open invitation to prequalified franchise prospects, shareholders and national media. The fully-automated, interactive robotic vending marvel will be showcased at the first Discovery Day scheduled for November 14th to be held at the Flex Ltd. manufacturing facility headquarters in Colombia, South Carolina. The second is slated for November 17th and will be held at the San Diego headquarters of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands.

"We felt it was the perfect time to let prospective partners and supporters interact with the robot we've been perfecting for the past year," said Nik Wright, Vice President of Operations for Generation NEXT Franchise Brands. "We wanted the opportunity to showcase the novelty, theatrics, technology and performance of a product that is going to redefine and disrupt the landscape of frozen confection. In addition, we are eager to present how our robot creates some of the most valuable square footage inside of an establishment, while concurrently driving down labor costs, reducing risk of unsanitary food preparation and increasing the per customer spend all while adding an immediate attraction to any existing business."

The patented Reis & Irvy's Froyo Robot is a fully-automated robotic vending machine. Taking up just 15 square feet of space, the robot serves customers 7 different flavors of premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato or sorbets and offers up a choice of 6 delicious toppings. The robot takes cash, credit/debit cards, Google Wallet and Apple Pay. In addition, telemetry and analytics software capabilities, a self-cleaning mechanism, LED lighting, 60-second animation and proximity sensors have all been fully developed and are features of the machine.

For more information on the revolutionary Froyo Robots or to learn more about how you can own your own Reis & Irvy's Froyo Robot franchise, visit the Reis & Irvy's website at reisandirvys.com. To learn more about how you can attend a Reis & Irvy's Discovery Day, please email info@reisandirvys.com. To learn more about Generation NEXT Franchise Brands or their family of brands, please visit www.gennextbrands.com or call toll free 888-902-7558.

Currently, the following states in the United States regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands is parent company to Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, the market's leading healthy-choice vending machine franchise, Reis and Irvy's, Inc., the world's first robotic frozen yogurt vending robot, 19 Degrees, a corporate-focused frozen yogurt robot brand and Generation NEXT Vending Robots, our newly established owner/operator model. The Company has sold over 600 franchises throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and continually looks to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who share its vision.

