Reis & Irvy's Secures Key Military Base Locations for Its Frozen Yogurt Robot Franchisees

Multiple US Military Bases Opting-In For Reis & Irvy's Robots To Serve Frozen Yogurt To Troops, Staff and Base Visitors

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Generation NEXT Franchise Brands ( OTCQB : VEND) announced today that subsidiary Reis and Irvy's has secured several key locations among military bases across the country. The franchisor's Reis & Irvy's Frozen Yogurt Robot concept has been a popular draw for both military installations and their respective personnel across the United States, creating an opportunity for each location to serve customized on-demand frozen yogurt creations.

As part of several turn-key resources and initiatives, Reis & Irvy's recently introduced a dedicated Location Procurement department to assist owners and operators across the country in researching, analyzing and securing locations on their behalf, where the vending robots will have the greatest opportunity for traffic and success. An important focus of this effort was military bases, which not only offer high-traffic engagement, but provide the opportunity for the men and women of the US Armed Forces to experience the excitement that is Reis & Irvy's. Announced today were several key military locations that have been secured and will soon be receiving the revolutionary Froyo Robots:

- Fort Knox, Louisville KY

- Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio TX

- Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora CO

- Lacklund Air Force Base, San Antonio TX

- Fort Gordon, Fort Gordon GA

- Fort Carson, Fort Carson CO

- Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC

- Shaw Air Force Base, Sumter, SC

- Joint Base Charleston, Charleston, SC

- MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, FL

The addition of these key military locations adds to a growing portfolio of premiere locations that are being secured across the US.

"We're excited to be securing locations within our military armed forces bases," says Rod Everett, Vice President of Business Development for Reis & Irvy's. "Not only can the working men and women of our military enjoy a customized 'taste-of-americana' treat while on base, but owners and operators can count on a consistent and captive traffic population. Two premier areas of focus for our company objectives... and a winning combination for both sides."

Reis & Irvy's franchisees are excited about the opportunity that the premiere military locations will offer in terms of traffic and consistent customer interaction. Zak Peterson and Alcy Araujo, who recently as partners became Reis & Irvy's Froyo Robot Franchisees will have their units placed within three of the recently announced military locations and look forward to the opportunity.

"Alcy and I are extremely excited to be doing business with the Charleston, Fort Jackson and Shaw military bases," said Zak Peterson. "The opportunity for us to offer an amazing new revolutionary froyo experience to the men, women and families that protect and serve/served this country is the least we can do. We'd like to extend our thanks to the Reis & Irvy's team for paving the way to what will assuredly be a long-lasting partnership."

For more information on Generation NEXT Franchise Brands visit http://www.gennextbrands.com/ or call toll free 888-902-7558.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands is parent company to Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, the market's leading healthy-choice vending machine franchise, Reis and Irvy's, Inc., the world's first robotic frozen yogurt vending kiosk and 19 Degrees, a corporate-focused frozen yogurt kiosk brand. The Company hosts over 390 active franchisees throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and continually looks to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who share its vision.

