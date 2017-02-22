Reis & Irvy's Securing Key Market Franchisee Locations for Frozen Yogurt Vending Robots Throughout the United States

Corporate-driven location procurement initiative rolls out to some big names and a bright outlook for the program ahead

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Reis & Irvy's, subsidiary franchise concept of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands ( OTCQB : VEND) announced today that progress on securing key high-traffic locations for their franchise network is in progress and gaining extensive territory. The fully-automated "Froyo Vending Robots" were launched in early 2016 as a unique franchise opportunity and one which has already resulted in a national network of over 135 appointed franchisees. As part of several turn-key resources and initiatives offered to those individuals, Reis & Irvy's introduced a dedicated Location Procurement department to assist owners and operators across the country in researching, analyzing and securing locations on their behalf where the vending robots will have the greatest opportunity for traffic and success.

As the number of Reis & Irvy's franchises across the United States continue to grow (the concept is now approved in 49 states coast to coast) the key focus of the company is to ensure the success of their brand ambassadors. Reis & Irvy's has recently negotiated and locked up several notable national locations that include Denver Science Center, Discovery Science Center Salt Lake, St Joseph's Hospital Indiana, Dallas Baptist University, The Denver Nature and Museum Park, Fort Knox Military Base, Park West Hospital Knoxville, Strike and Spare Family Fun Center Nashville, The River Sports Rapids Recreation Center Oklahoma, Alley Cats, Arlington, TX, The Dallas Medical Center, Outlet Shops Grand River, South Park Mall Charlotte, Mockingbird Station Mall Dallas plus multiple Hy-Vee and Price Chopper grocery stores throughout Missouri and Kansas.

With the ability for the Froyo Robots to adapt to almost any consumer environment, the company has focused on high-traffic destinations, where captive and active audiences are evident. Hospitals, Grocery Stores, Malls, Family Entertainment Centers, Colleges, Military Bases and Museums/Science Centers all work as potential areas of opportunity for franchisees and the robots themselves. Working with some of the biggest and best property management companies in the country Reis & Irvy's has secured over 60 premier locations to date with nearly 100 outstanding agreements going through the various channels for approval. All through a dedicated process and corporate team in-house that is focused on franchisee growth.

"First and foremost, we're here to serve our franchisees in each market and to maximize each robot's potential," says Rod Everett, Vice President of Business Development for Reis & Irvy's. "Our team of Placement Specialists continuously study the contributing influences for a successful location which include high daily foot traffic, demographics, days/hours of operation and the socio-economic patterns of each location in each territory. When a location qualifies, we work directly with the decision maker at the business to ensure that a partnership with our franchisees will benefit their business, our franchisees success, and deliver a quality experience to consumers. When all three of those factors are aligned, a deal is made, and everyone wins."

Franchisee Tamara Sharff can attest to those efforts and processes that Reis & Irvy's dedicates to its network of franchisees. The Dallas native who recently became a franchise owner has experienced the first steps of the onboarding process in becoming a franchisee. "It really has been a very streamlined and informative process," says Sharff, whose first robot will be placed at the 5000-plus student Dallas Baptist University. "From the discovery process through meeting each member of the Reis & Irvy's corporate team, to now having locations secured for me in such ideal destinations, I couldn't be happier across all levels. More importantly, the Dallas Baptist University location was a direct result of Reis & Irvy's dedication to finding and securing the perfect location for my first Froyo Robot. That is something that was promised to me and huge to see from this franchisor."

From the early launch of the concept, Reis & Irvy's recognized that the location possibilities for the Froyo Robots were limitless. The company began focusing on locations that could mirror the experience that consumers have with the robot, specifically fun and active locations where the location and the franchisee could both benefit from the excitement that a Reis & Irvy's Froyo Robot generates. More importantly, the company wanted to ensure that processes and resources were put in place to make that happen.

For more information on the revolutionary Froyo Robots or to learn more about how you can own your own Reis & Irvy's Froyo Robot franchise, visit the Reis & Irvy's website at www.reisandirvys.com or call toll free 888-902-7558.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands is parent company to Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, the market's leading healthy-choice vending machine franchise, Reis and Irvy's, Inc., the world's first robotic frozen yogurt vending kiosk, 19 Degrees, a corporate-focused frozen yogurt kiosk brand and Generation NEXT Vending Robots, our newly established owner/operator model. The Company hosts over 350 active franchisees throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and continually looks to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who share its vision.

