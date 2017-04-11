Rejuvenation of Downtown White Rock Gets Underway With PARC Retirement Living's New Mixed Use Development

WHITE ROCK, BC--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - The first major project in the revitalization of White Rock's Johnston Road corridor got underway today with a ground breaking for PARC Retirement Living's 198-unit mixed use seniors residential and commercial development. Attendees included Mayor Wayne Baldwin, White Rock City Councillors, city-staff, PARC Retirement Living staff and other prominent residents.

The project will contribute significantly to the implementation of White Rock City Council's Town Centre Plan, which the Council has identified as a strategic priority.

The 23-storey development bounded by North Bluff Road, Johnston Road and George Street, was given the go-ahead by the City Council in November last year. It is the first development to be approved under the City's 2013 Town Centre Urban Design Plan, which allows for higher density in the town centre. Once completed, the development will consist of a residential tower with space for dedicated amenities specific to seniors' nutritional, emotional, physical and social needs.

"Mixed development that offer those who are retiring or thinking of retiring housing options to fit their lifestyle goals so they can enjoy travelling and being in a close knit community is a welcome addition to our community," says Wayne Baldwin, Mayor of White Rock.

Russell Hobbs, PARC's Vice-president, Development and Construction, says the company has long considered White Rock an ideal setting for a PARC retirement residence due to its many nearby amenities, access to natural beauty and agreeable climate.

"We greatly appreciate the guidance provided by City Staff and Council in designing a building consistent with White Rock's vision for this strategic area," he says. "We would also like to thank White Rock's many businesses, associations, and community members for all the support we received during our application process and we look forward to continuing to work together with all of them."

Mr. Hobbs says the space has been designed to encompass PARC's Independent Living+ program, which encourages and supports an active, healthy lifestyle. The design plan includes several outdoor patios where residents can gather in either sun-filled or shaded areas, and a permanent greenhouse where they can enjoy gardening.

There will also be a public café and salon spilling onto a public courtyard, and a commercial/retail component open to the public. Residents and the public will have access to PARC-Active Living, a senior's-oriented fitness centre situated in the complex.

Mr. Hobbs adds that all PARC's residences are designed with community benefits in mind, which the company considers a cornerstone of good development. Anticipated benefits of the White Rock development to the community include:

Revitalization of White Rock's town centre to become an increasingly attractive location for local residents, developers and retailers;

Financial benefits to the local economy such as tax revenue, local employment from residence and retail operations, commercial activity, new residents in the area, purchase of local goods;

A unique form of lifestyle retirement accommodation, allowing White Rock seniors to remain in their community, and encouraging new residents to enjoy the area's urban neighbourhood; and

PARC sponsorships, partnerships, events and support of programs that directly involve and interest PARC residents and attract independent seniors to White Rock.

For more information, visit: http://parcliving.ca/the-residences/white-rock-parc/

ABOUT PARC RETIREMENT LIVING

PARC Retirement Living is a privately owned company specializing in building and managing seniors' lifestyle residences in the Greater Vancouver area. The company currently operates four retirement communities where residents enjoy active and independent retirement lifestyles. PARC's premium residences occupy prime real estate in exceptional locations within walking distance of amenities, parks, shopping areas and urban centres. The company contributes as much as $500,000 annually to neighbourhood organizations that benefit the lives of seniors and foster a cultural connection. Founder Rainer Müller, member of the Swiss Society of Engineers and Architects, incorporated the company in 2004. http://parcliving.ca

NOTE TO EDITORS: Event photos and building rendering images are available.