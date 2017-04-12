Relevium announces 2017 AGM results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RLV)(FRANKFURT:6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium") a consolidator of e-commerce assets in Health and Wellness is pleased to announce the positive results from its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on April 7, 2017 in Montreal, QC.

The shareholders supported the appointment of the Board and the resolutions proposed. The number of directors was fixed at six and the shareholders elected management's nominees for directors with the following voting results:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Andre Godin, CPA. CA 12,195,922 100% 0 0% Michel Timperio 12,195,922 100% 0 0% Tina Sampalis, MD. PhD 12,195,922 100% 0 0% Kristine Doward, MBA 12,195,922 100% 0 0% Pierre Bertrand, MBA 12,195,922 100% 0 0% Ted Zablotsky, MD 12,194,922 100% 1000 0.01%

In addition to the incumbent board members that include Mr. Andre Godin, CFO of IntelGenx ; Mr. Michel Timperio, Head of Strategic Development at Neptune Technologies and Bioressources; Ms. Kristine Dorward, Director Marketing and Business Development at ProMetic Life Sciences and; Dr. Ted Zablotsky, the shareholders also elected Mr. Pierre Bertrand, President of Essilor Canada and Dr. Tina Sampalis, President of Vanguard Strategic Consulting and Founder/President of the Agoo Children's Health & Wellness Center whose tenure was previously announced on February 10, 2017

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: "We are very pleased to have the support of our shareholders, who actively follow our progress and voted their shares. We believe that Relevium has put together a Board of Directors with the right combination of public company experience and complimentary business acumen in the areas of corporate finance, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and wellness which, alongside Management, will provide the ideal conditions for the successful execution of the company's overall strategy"

Mr Useche stated further: "The election of Mr. Bertrand adds senior experience with business consolidation and roll-up strategies in various health and wellness sectors, most recently as President of Essilor Canada and previously in various positions at Pfizer Pharmaceutical"

The Company would like to thank Ms. Lakdawala for her valuable contributions and commitment during her tenure at Relevium and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours. Ms. Lakdawala will continue on an advisory capacity to the Company.

Following the election of the directors the current officers of the corporation were also ratified for the following year. Shareholders also re-appointed Nexia Friedman LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the Company.

About Relevium Technologies Inc.

Relevium is a TSXV listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector, specifically under three important verticals: Pain Relief, Recovery and Performance. Relevium Technologies Inc. currently holds patented intellectual property for application of static magnetic fields on direct-to-consumer devices, which aid in decreasing pain, improving recovery time and enhancing overall physical performance.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as

"intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will obtain stock exchange approval of the Offering, the proposed acquisition will occur as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds, and that the Company will obtain all requisite approvals of the acquisition. These forward- looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed acquisitions may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds under the Offering. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward- looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

