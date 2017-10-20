Relevium Changes Auditors and Corporate Update

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 20, 2017) - Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RLV) and (FRANKFURT:6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium") announced today that it has changed auditors and appointed Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's new auditor (the "Successor Auditor"), replacing Nexia Freedman LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditor"). At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor has resigned and the Successor Auditor has been appointed as of the effective date of October 11, 2017.

The Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors have approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the notice of change of auditor, together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from Successor Auditor have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the financial statements of the Company for the Company's most recent fiscal year and any subsequent period, and there are no "reportable events", as defined in the National Instrument 51‐102 ‐ Continuous Disclosure Obligations, between the Company and the Former Auditor.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium Technologies stated "On behalf of our board of directors and the management team, we thank the team at Nexia Freedman for the services provided to the Company. We look forward to working with Ernst & Young, as the Company grows and executes its business plan."

The Company also announces that, effective August 18, 2017, David A. Johnson has been appointed Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Johnson is an attorney and a trademark agent and has served as an executive officer, director and audit committee member of various public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Stock Exchange. In consideration for Mr. Johnson's ongoing services as Corporate Secretary and in order to preserve its cash on hand, the Company has agreed, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to issue common shares of the Company to Mr. Johnson at an amount of $2,500 per month whereby the price calculates the volume weighted average price, or VWAP, for the last five (5) trading days of the month.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium Technologies stated "We welcome the addition of Mr. Johnson to our team. His years of professional experience in public companies, corporate governance and legal knowledge will be a strategic asset to the Company."

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche, President and CEO

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

